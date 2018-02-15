HM Hospitales Simplifies Data Management and Reduces Costs with Rubrik

MADRID and PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management

Company, today announced that it has been chosen by HM Hospitales, a Spanish hospital group, to become its unified data management platform for backup, recovery, and archival across all locations.

HM Hospitales is a private hospital group that provides comprehensive health care services in addition to research, continuing education and technological innovation. It currently has more than 4,000 professionals among its 14 hospitals, three comprehensive centers specializing in Oncology, Cardiology and Neuroscience, and 21 polyclinics.

Due to the increasing complexity and rising costs being imposed by its legacy backup solution, HM Hospitales began looking for a modern and easy-to-use data management solution to support its network of hospitals, patients and 400 virtual machines.

After deploying Rubrik, HM Hospitales was able to:

Achieve 96% management time savings, reducing the daily time spent on managing backup to 20 minutes from eight hours.

Meet strict compliance requirements, such as Ley Orgánica de Protección de Datos (LOPD), by using service-level agreement (SLA) policies and backing up to network-attached storage (NAS).

Get up and running in weeks, in stark contrast to the years that HM Hospitales' legacy solution took to deploy.

Realize immediate cost savings and a 33% reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) over the next five years.

Due to the successful initial implementation, HM Hospitals plans to expand its Rubrik deployment into new centers.

Comments on the News

"Our previous backup solution was laborious and complex to administer; we had two systems from different manufacturers," explains Arturo Gordo Carbajo, Director of the Department of Security and Systems at HM Hospitales. "Rubrik delivers the agility and simplicity required to support our patients and our business. With other legacy solutions, even after years, the implementation never ends. With Rubrik, we were ready and running in weeks instead of years. It's a huge improvement."

"Rubrik was the perfect solution for HM Hospitals," said Raúl Alcázar, Regional Manager of Sicrom, a company that provides consulting services, technology and outsourcing that support HM Hospitales digital transformation. "Our goal is to offer the most innovative technology on the market. For backup and data management, that is Rubrik. It is the leader in the backup revolution with a solution built for the modern era."

"HM Hospitales is a critical healthcare provider used by thousands of patients across Spain," said Karl Driesen, Vice President, EMEA, Rubrik. "Rubrik provides HM Hospitales with a backup solution purpose-built for agility and simplicity so its IT team can operate at peak performance and spend more time focusing on the needs and wellbeing of patients."

Resources

[CASE STUDY] HM Hospitales Reduces Costs and Simplifies Data Management with Rubrik

[BLOG] HM Hospitales Reduces Costs and Simplifies Data Management with Rubrik

About Rubrik Rubrik delivers instant application availability with data protection, search, analytics, archival and copy data management. Hybrid Cloud enterprises benefit from Rubrik's market-leading Cloud Data Management platform with simplicity, instant data access, app-mobility, policy-driven automation, ransomware protection, and analytics at scale. Rubrik has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions and named to the Forbes Cloud 100. For more information, visit http://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

About HM Hospitals HM Hospitales is the Spanish national private hospital reference group that focuses its offering on healthcare excellence in addition to research, teaching, constant technological innovation and publication of results.

Directed by doctors and with 100% Spanish capital, it currently has more than 4,000 professionals who concentrate their efforts on offering a quality and innovative medical focused on the health care and wellbeing of their patients and their families.

HM Hospitales is made up of 38 healthcare centers: 14 hospitals, 3 comprehensive centers specialized in Oncology, Cardiology and Neurosciences, as well as 21 polyclinics. All of them work in a coordinated manner to offer comprehensive management of the needs and requirements of their patients.

