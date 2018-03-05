@HIMSS18, Agfa HealthCare Asserts Enterprise Imaging as a Prerequisite to Value-Based Care

MORTSEL, Belgium and GREENVILLE, South Carolina, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A frank and informative discussion of the risks involved both in ignoring, as well as in implementing, Enterprise Imaging solutions.

Discussion includes strategies and best practices in managing the rising tide of multi-specialty image acquisition through contemporary IT tools

Agfa HealthCare announces today it will host a Lunch and Learn session at HIMSS18 to assist health IT leaders in understanding how access to imaging information impacts the quality of care. The session, "The Big Picture Made Tangible: Realizing the Value of Enterprise Imaging IT," focuses on real-life experiences across a variety of healthcare institutions, including building a strategy to mitigate today's health IT risks and derive measureable value through Enterprise Imaging IT. The session takes place on Wednesday, March 7 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in room 203.

The panel of experienced leaders in enterprise data management and transformation discuss tangible tactics to simplify and transform IT support of clinical collaboration and operational efficiencies.

Rasu Shrestha , MD, MBA Chief Innovation Officer; Chief, Division of Radiology Informatics, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Cheryl Petersilge , MD, MBA Medical Director, Integrated Content and Enterprise Imaging, Cleveland Clinic; Clinical Professor of Radiology, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine – Case Western Reserve University

Christopher J Gelabert, MD Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Texas Health San Antonio

Kim Garriott Principal Consultant, Healthcare Strategies, Logicalis Healthcare Solutions

"In today's demanding and increasingly complex health IT environment, a comprehensive Enterprise Imaging IT strategy is essential to delivering value-based care. Organizations must be proactive in advancing their knowledge of and approach to managing the exponential growth of imaging information securely and correlate its relevance to patient care," says Frank Pecaitis, Senior Vice President, Sales at Agfa HealthCare North America. "With this Lunch and Learn session at HIMSS18, we want to go beyond awareness of these challenges and offer actionable insight to enable organizations to build enterprise-wide imaging IT strategies. This is a clear demonstration of Agfa HealthCare's commitment to align our customers' investments in our technology by delivering value through improving operational efficiency, lowering cost and delivering quality patient care."

To discuss Agfa HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging technology at HIMSS18, please visit Booth #4034.

About Agfa HealthCare Agfa HealthCare, present in one hospital out of two, is a leading provider of eHealth & Digital Imaging solutions. Care organizations in over 100 countries rely on Agfa HealthCare to optimize their efficiency and improve patient care.

