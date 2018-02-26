medindia
Gwinnett Family Dental Care Voted Best of Gwinnett 2017 by Gwinnett Magazine

Monday, February 26, 2018 Dental News
Gwinnett Family Dental Care in Lawrenceville was recently voted Best of Gwinnett 2017 by the readers of Gwinnett Magazine. As a definitive business and lifestyle resource in its 20th year, Gwinnett Magazine's annual "Best of Gwinnett" campaign is based upon thousands of votes from readers and recognizes exceptional businesses in several categories with an active, loyal following.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gwinnett Family Dental Care, located at 3455 Lawrenceville

Highway in Lawrenceville, GA 30044, is a leading provider of complete oral care, ranging from general and preventative care to restorative and cosmetic dentistry for all ages. With a large dental care team, including a highly trained oral surgeon, Gwinnett Family Dental Care is a unique practice where patients can receive all of their treatment under one roof. From routine dental cleanings to emergency dental care or specialty treatments for receding gums or jaw pain, the team at Gwinnett Family Dental Care is committed to providing attentive and focused dentistry in a comfortable, pleasing environment. With patient experience in mind, the Lawrenceville practice incorporates the latest in dental technologies including the Druformat Scan Machine for customized mouth-guards and whitening trays on-site, soft tissue laser devices, CEREC one-visit dentistry for crowns and bridges, as well as a variety of options in sedation dentistry.

Gwinnett Family Dental Care has received praise for its convenient scheduling and availability, with flexible hours Monday through Saturday. Remarkable reviews from actual patients regarding the level of professionalism, cleanliness and courtesy are a reflection of the practice's dedication to compassionate, trustworthy and efficient dental care. Thus, after months of research and thousands of votes cast by its readers, Gwinnett Magazine has acknowledged Gwinnett Family Dental Care as one of the best of Gwinnett for 2017.

"Patient experience and trust is a vital component of the care we provide at Gwinnett Family Dental Care, so to be voted by Gwinnett Magazine's readers as one of the best of Gwinnett for 2017 is an honor we deeply value," says Dr. Kell Gallaher of Gwinnett Family Dental Care.

More About Gwinnett Family Dental Care: Gwinnett Family Dental Care in Lawrenceville provides high-quality, patient-centered dentistry with a focus on building trusting relationships with patients that will last a lifetime. The state of the art dental practice consists of an experienced and extensively trained team of dental providers including Dr. Kell Gallaher, Dr. Jon Klevansky, Dr. Jason Klevansky, Dr. Joseph Baughman, Dr. Donald Phillips, Dr. Kala Green and Dr. Jared Kent. Along with an expansive menu of services and specialties, extended hours and multiple languages spoken, Gwinnett Family Dental Care makes affordable dental care a priority. The practice is an in-network provider with most PPO dental insurance plans, and also offers an exclusive GFDC discount plan for cash paying patients.

For more information about the services offered at Gwinnett Family Dental Care or its team of dentists, please visit http://www.gwinnettfamilydentalcare.com or call (770) 921–1115.

 

SOURCE Gwinnett Family Dental Care



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
