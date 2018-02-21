medindia
Groundbreaking Changes for Continuing Care Retirement Community Kendal at Lexington

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 General News
The Kendal Corporation begins a $40M construction project to better serve Lexington community.

LEXINGTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the picturesque Shenandoah Valley, a

vibrant community of nearly 200 independent senior residents, medical and continuing care providers, and their Lexington, Virginia neighbors gathered Thursday for a highly celebrated groundbreaking ceremony that kicked off a $40M renovation and expansion initiative.

The project was designed to make life brighter and more homelike for residents, to make facilities friendlier to those who suffer from cognitive decline and to provide a model work environment for Kendal's highly skilled staff. When it is complete, the Borden Health Center will be the most up-to-date skilled care nursing facility in the region and will continue to provide care to residents and regional neighbors alike. Currently, 80 percent of Borden admissions come from the general community, 40 percent of those are supported by Medicaid.

"We are proud of our long legacy of partnering with, and caring for, both our full-time community residents and our Lexington area neighbors," Board Chair Bob Glidden said. "After the renovations, the residents and staff living and working in the skilled care and assisted living centers will enjoy bright, home-like settings with modern amenities and comforts and, our facilities are open to everyone."

Additionally, the Webster Assisted Living Center and the Anderson Dining room will both be upgraded to increase Kendal's legendary neighborhood community feel. The architects have reworked the existing footprint to enhance natural light and remove structural obstacles.

"In each planned renovation, we carefully considered the needs of our residents and seek to meet and exceed model care practices, even as expectations and opportunities for advancement continue to evolve. We work every day to ensure that Kendal at Lexington is the kind of place we would all choose as our home," Mina Tepper, Executive Director at Kendal at Lexington said.

In addition to the care facility upgrades, the phase three Kendal expansion will produce 30 new independent living cottages, increasing the number of residential living opportunities by 25 percent.

"To see Kendal expand to meet our original vision is truly remarkable," Dianne Herrick, one of Kendal at Lexington's original founders and a current full-time resident, said. "There is so much we now know about what it takes to provide a positive aging experience, and Kendal is at the cutting edge, delivering fulfilling experiences to all its residents. I'm just so excited for what comes next."

More information: http://kalex.kendal.org/expansion/press

Media Contact:

Jennifer Eddy202-709-7509 (w) | 540-878-9681 (c)j.eddy@eddycommunications.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundbreaking-changes-for-continuing-care-retirement-community-kendal-at-lexington-300601323.html

SOURCE Kendal at Lexington



