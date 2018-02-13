medindia
Gregory J. Warth, MD, FACP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 General News
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory J. Warth, MD, FACP, is recognized

by Continental Who's Who a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Internal Medicine in recognition of his role as Internist with Parks, Warth & Cajulis at Virginia Beach Premier Medical.

Parks, Warth &

Cajulis at Virginia Beach Premier Medical is a healthcare facility that specializes in internal medicine. Located in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the facility has served the region for decades.  Dedicated to offering quality health services, VB Premier Medical offers, comprehensive medical care which incorporates, "complete annual physicals and health evaluations, routine and emergency office visits, house calls, visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, specialist referrals, home health and/or hospice care coordination, in-office EKG's, flu vaccinations, and blood drawing." Devoted to the health and wellness of their clients, VB Premier Medical ensures their patients receive the outstanding healthcare services that they deserve.

Garnishing over forty years of experience in the field of Medicine, Dr. Warth is a distinguished expert within the industry.  Inspired to go into internal medicine due to his love of people, biochemistry, physiology and the overall science of medicine, Dr. Warth is commended for his patient first approach to patient care.  Informed in all facets of internal medicine, throughout his career Dr. Warth has attained extensive experience in handling medical matters extending from bronchitis and sinusitis to more serious issues such as cancer, heart failure and diabetes.

An esteemed Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Dr. Warth is Board Certified in Internal Medicine. Attributing his longstanding success to "good science, listening to patients and compassionate bedside manner," in looking to the future, Dr. Warth hopes to bring back the patient-centered care that has seemed to decrease throughout the years.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Warth attained his Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology and Pre-Med from Ohio University, where he obtained Magna Cum Laud and Phi Beta Kappa honors. Thereafter, Dr. Warth obtained his Medical Degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine, Cum Laud.  Upon completion of his degrees, Dr. Warth attended Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska where he completed both his Internship and Residency.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Warth was the recipient of the 2016 Continental Top Doctor Award along with multiple previous Hampton Roads Top Doctor awards.

For more information, please visit www.art-of-patient-care.com, which contains a collection of essays authored by Dr. Warth concerning bedside manner and related topics, and www.virginia-beach-premier-medical.com, which providing information about the office and hospital practice that he shares with Dr. Barbara Parks and Dr. Rob Cajulis.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gregory-j-warth-md-facp-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300597239.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

