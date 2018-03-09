Green Health Docs Certifies It's 5,000th Patient for Maryland's Cannabis Program!

BALTIMORE, WALDORF, ROCKVILLE, FREDERICK,

How to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Maryland: To help patients understand the steps required, Dr. Amin and her team at Green Health Docs have created a simple, 60 second video explaining the process. Mike Woolf, Chief Operations Officer and a medical cannabis advocate, says, "At least 5-10 people per day tell me that they didn't even know Maryland had a medical cannabis program. At Green Health Docs, our goal has always been to educate our local communities on the benefits of this medicine and this video is a simple to way to get the discussion started."

Green Health Docs is Not A Typical Doctor's Office: When thinking of a typical doctors office, most people probably don't think of Green Health Docs. And most doctor's offices won't release a commercial (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyyqIl2q_Qc&t=5s) like this. Dr. Anand Dugar, an anesthesiologist and co-owner, says "We like to have fun and try new things with our videos and awareness efforts. The goal right now is to make sure everyone in Maryland knows that medical cannabis is a legal option for them and sometimes a shocking or funny video can really help in spreading the word."

Green Health Docs Mission: To Combat the Nation's Opioid Epidemic! Green Health Docs owners, physicians, and employees all share in the same mission and feel strongly about the use of medical cannabis in healing patients: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kyn7CwaCxFA.

Dr. Shivani Amin, states that "The Maryland Cannabis program is off to a roaring success and we are excited to help patients with the first step: seeing a registered medical cannabis provider. Most physicians are reluctant to provide medical cannabis as an option to their patients because of federal illegality. At Green Health Docs, we think differently and see cannabis as the primary way to combat the nation's opioid epidemic."

