Green Health Docs Certifies It's 5,000th Patient for Maryland's Cannabis Program!

Friday, March 9, 2018 General News
Green Health Docs, Maryland's leading provider of medical marijuana certifications, released a 60 second video that explains the 5 simple steps required to get a medical cannabis card. In addition, this group of physicians and advocates promotes awareness for the program and education on cannabis with hilarious videos, blogs, and seminars.

BALTIMORE, WALDORF, ROCKVILLE, FREDERICK,

HAGERSTOWN, and CUMBERLAND, Md., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Health Docs has been instrumental in making the Maryland Cannabis program a success by certifying and educating over 5,000 patients in just 12 months! With locations in Waldorf, Baltimore (Dundalk), Rockville, Frederick, Hagerstown and Cumberland, most residents of Maryland are close to a Green Health Docs evaluation center. However, most people don't know that medical marijuana is now legal in Maryland and that there are over 20 dispensaries in the state to purchase this life-saving medication. Dr. Shivangi Amin, CEO of Green Health Docs says, "The majority of Americans are in favor of medical cannabis, so we need to make sure that patients in Maryland understand how their medical cannabis program works."

How to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Maryland: To help patients understand the steps required, Dr. Amin and her team at Green Health Docs have created a simple, 60 second video explaining the process. Mike Woolf, Chief Operations Officer and a medical cannabis advocate, says, "At least 5-10 people per day tell me that they didn't even know Maryland had a medical cannabis program. At Green Health Docs, our goal has always been to educate our local communities on the benefits of this medicine and this video is a simple to way to get the discussion started."

Green Health Docs is Not A Typical Doctor's Office: When thinking of a typical doctors office, most people probably don't think of Green Health Docs. And most doctor's offices won't release a commercial (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyyqIl2q_Qc&t=5s) like this. Dr. Anand Dugar, an anesthesiologist and co-owner, says "We like to have fun and try new things with our videos and awareness efforts. The goal right now is to make sure everyone in Maryland knows that medical cannabis is a legal option for them and sometimes a shocking or funny video can really help in spreading the word."

Green Health Docs Mission: To Combat the Nation's Opioid Epidemic! Green Health Docs owners, physicians, and employees all share in the same mission and feel strongly about the use of medical cannabis in healing patients: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kyn7CwaCxFA.

Dr. Shivani Amin, states that "The Maryland Cannabis program is off to a roaring success and we are excited to help patients with the first step: seeing a registered medical cannabis provider. Most physicians are reluctant to provide medical cannabis as an option to their patients because of federal illegality. At Green Health Docs, we think differently and see cannabis as the primary way to combat the nation's opioid epidemic."

 

SOURCE Green Health Docs



Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

