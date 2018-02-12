Granules India's Revenue From Operation Increases by 14% to INR 411 Cr

HYDERABAD, India, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Granules India Ltd., a growing pharmaceutical manufacturing company,

Quarterly Financial Highlights of Q3FY18 Consolidated Margins (%) Revenue: INR 411 Cr. EBITDA:

today announced the financial results for its third quarter ended 31December, 2017.

The Company's standalone sales during the quarter were INR 413 Cr. In this quarter, the Company recorded EBITDA and PAT of INR 78 Cr. and INR 34 Cr. respectively.

The Company's Board of Directors have approved third interim dividend of 25 paise per share of face value of Rs. 1 each.

"Our journey towards sustainability continues as we report steady growth in our business performance. Revenue growth of 14% in the current quarter is the outcome of our investments in capacity expansion in both APIs and PFIs. However, increased cost for some of our key raw materials and forex fluctuation has impacted profit for the quarter under review. Going ahead, we are optimistic of strengthening our growth by leveraging enhanced production capacities, until our new business initiatives start contributing positively as supplementary growth drivers of the Company," said Mr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director.

Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482) and (NSE: GRANULES)

Granules India is a growing pharmaceutical manufacturing company with best in class facilities and is committed to operational excellence, quality and customer service. The Company produces Finished Dosages (FDs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) which gives the customers flexibility and choice. Granules support customers with unique value, extensive product range, and proactive solutions. The Company's global presence extends to over 250 customers in 60 countries through offices in India, U.S., and U.K.

