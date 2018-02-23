Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island sign bilateral agreement to strengthen health care

CHARLOTTETOWN, Feb. 23, 2018 /CNW/ - Canada's universal, publicly funded health system is

Canada

a source of pride for Canadians. The Government ofis working with provinces and territories to strengthen health care and adapt the system to the changing needs of Canadians.

Today, the Government of

Canada

Prince Edward Island

and the Government of(PEI) signed a bilateral agreement outlining how the province plans to invest its share of the targeted federal funding for home and community care, and mental health and addiction services. The agreement represents a shift in how the federal, provincial and territorial governments work together to advance shared health priorities.

Through support from the Government of Canada, the Government of Prince Edward Island will invest in a range of initiatives to enhance access to services in home and community care, and mental health and addiction services. This includes supporting an innovative model that enables paramedics to provide supports within home and palliative care, expanding the use of digital health records for recipients of home and community care, providing mental health supports and services in schools, and creating a province-wide mobile mental health crisis program.

Through this agreement, PEI will invest over $20 million in targeted federal funding over five years. These activities are fully aligned with the objectives and the pan-Canadian priorities set out in the Common Statement of Principles on Shared Health Priorities endorsed by the federal government, provinces* and territories in August 2017.

Quotes

"I am pleased that our Government has reached an agreement with PEI on how targeted funds for home and community care, and mental health and addiction services will be invested in the coming years. These funds will help improve access to needed health services and ultimately improve the health and well-being of Islanders."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas TaylorMinister of Health

"Our goal is to have a responsive, accessible and sustainable health care system for all Islanders. By signing today's funding agreement we are targeting new and innovative ways to progress home and community care, as well as mental health and addictions. We aren't merely tackling the current challenges facing the system, we are building for the future."

Wade MacLauchlanPremier of Prince Edward Island

"Our government is committed to enhancing home care access and supports, and strengthening our mental health and addiction services. It's about providing the right care, in the right place and time, by the right health care provider. The shared common health priorities, coupled with today's funding agreement, provides a solid platform for innovative change."

Robert MitchellMinister of Health and Wellness

Quick Facts

These agreements will demonstrate governments' shared commitment to delivering results.

Canadians will see how targeted federal funding for home and community care and mental health and addiction services will be invested in each province and territory and will be able to track progress based on a focused set of common indicators currently being developed.

In 2021-22, these agreements will be renewed for the remaining five years of the ten-year commitment.

In Budget 2017, the Government of Canada committed $11 billion over 10 years in new funding for provinces and territories to improve access to home care and mental health services for Canadians.

* The federal government has agreed to an asymmetrical arrangement with Quebec, distinct from the Common Statement of Principles.

Related Products Backgrounder Agreement with Prince Edward Island

Associated LinksCommon Statement of Principles News ReleaseCommon Statement of Principles on Shared Health Priorities

