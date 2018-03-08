Good Samaritan Hospital Receives $21 Million Gift from Charles T. Munger

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Good Samaritan Hospital received a $21 million

Charles T. Munger

gift from, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. Mr. Munger has served as chairman of the board of trustees at Good Samaritan Hospital for the past 31 years. The gift will support the emergency department expansion project and address seismic improvements to the hospital facilities.

"We are so grateful for the leadership Mr. Munger demonstrates daily. This gift is a marvelous acknowledgement of his commitment to our patients, physicians, staff, volunteers, and to the Good Samaritan Hospital community in Los Angeles," said Andrew B. Leeka, president and CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital.

According to Mr. Munger, "Those of us who have been very fortunate have a duty to give back." Mr. Munger focuses his philanthropic efforts on three or four public causes that are important to him and where he feels he can make the greatest impact.

The emergency department project will include the expansion of the waiting area and increase the number of patient beds from 12 to 24 beds. This expansion will ensure that Good Samaritan Hospital remains at the forefront of providing quality health care services for the people of Los Angeles.

First opened in 1885, Good Samaritan Hospital is a 408-bed tertiary care facility offering some of the most comprehensive care in Los Angeles. Specializing in cardiac, orthopaedic, oncologic, ophthalmologic, and women's services, Good Samaritan Hospital offers various medical and surgical programs in its six centers of excellence: Heart & Vascular Center, Comprehensive Orthopaedic Center, Davajan-Cabal Center for Perinatal Medicine, Pancreatico-Biliary, Tertiary Retinal Surgery, and Transfusion-Free Medicine & Surgery Center. For more information visit www.goodsam.org.

