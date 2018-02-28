Golden Meditech's Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of 50% Equity Interest in ASA

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00801) ("Golden Meditech"

China

December 11, 2017

or the "Company"), a leading integrated healthcare enterprise in, announces that Gloden Meditech K.K., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed the acquisition of 50% equity interest inASA Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("ASA"). The transaction was announced by the Company earlier on

Details have been published by the Company in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and posted on the Company's website as follows: http://www.goldenmeditech.com/eng/ir/announcements.php?year=2018

About Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00 801)

Golden Meditech (www.goldenmeditech.com) is a leading integrated-healthcare enterprise in China. It is a first-mover in China, having established its dominant positions in several markets including the medical devices market and the hospital management market in the healthcare industry, thanks to its strengths in innovation and market expertise and the ability to capture emerging market opportunities. Going forward, Golden Meditech will continue to pursue a leading position in China's healthcare industry both through organic growth and strategic expansion.

About ASA Asset Management Co., Ltd.

ASA is a company incorporated in Japan. It is principally engaged in the provision of real estate asset management, investment consultancy and property arrangement services (including trust agreement and financial instrument services) with various licences and permits in wealth management. ASA manages offices, residences, commercial facilities, hotels and healthcare houses.

