Golden Meditech Declares a Special Dividend to Shareholders

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00801) (the "Company"),

China

HK$0.30

China

further special dividend.

a leading integrated healthcare enterprise in, is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") declares a special cash dividend ofshare in acknowledgment of the continuous support and trust from its shareholders, following the completion of the sale of equity interest inCord Blood Corporation. Additionally, the Company is proactively looking for investment opportunities, if there are no suitable investment projects, the Board may consider declaring

Details have been published by the Company in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and posted on the Company's website as follows: http://www.goldenmeditech.com/eng/ir/announcements.php?year=2018

About Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00 801)

Golden Meditech (www.goldenmeditech.com) is a leading integrated-healthcare enterprise in China. It is a first-mover in China, having established its dominant positions in several markets including the medical devices market and the hospital management market in the healthcare industry, thanks to its strengths in innovation and market expertise and the ability to capture emerging market opportunities. Going forward, Golden Meditech will continue to pursue a leading position in China's healthcare industry both through organic growth and strategic expansion.

