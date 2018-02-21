Go Live with Wills Eye Hospital's Online Streaming Content

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21. 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thanks to Wills Eye Hospital's virtual education opportunities, doctors

from every corner of the globe are now able to stay up to date on the latest advancements in ophthalmology while earning continuing medical education credits.

"Academic excellence and the continuous quest for knowledge are guiding principles at Wills Eye Hospital," said Joe Bilson, CEO. "We believe that offering ongoing education and sharing the knowledge and expertise of our esteemed medical staff helps us to not only live up to those principles, but to shepherd and advance the importance of ophthalmology in our world."

Throughout the academic year, health care providers are encouraged to stay abreast of the latest advancements and developments in ophthalmic medicine by attending Wills Eye Saturday Update courses and lived-streamed events that are presented by some of the world's leading ophthalmologists.

On Friday mornings at 7 a.m., Wills Eye turns the table with Chiefs Rounds, as residents present two cases as unknowns to the Service Chiefs and Attending Staff. Chiefs Rounds offers an opportunity for residents to see attending staff work through difficult cases, inevitably resulting in lively discussion and creating a valuable teaching tool in resident education.

A five-day comprehensive and intensive review of ophthalmology for practicing ophthalmologists and ophthalmology residents and fellows, Wills Eye Hospital's 43rd Annual Ophthalmology Review Course will take place March 3-7. Wills Eye faculty will cover wide-ranging topics in ophthalmology spanning several subspecialties.

The 70th Annual Wills Eye Conference will take place March 8-10 and will offer a multitude of opportunities for continuing medical education for physicians and allied health professionals.

The Wills Eye Knowledge Portal offers continuously updated insight from Wills Eye experts across a variety of ophthalmology subspecialties. Check back regularly for the latest in ophthalmology knowledge, innovation and best practices.

In addition to virtual learning opportunities, ophthalmologists and other health care professionals around the world rely on textbooks and manuals authored by Wills Eye physicians to help them address the most complex and acute eye diseases and conditions. One of the latest, "The Eye in Pediatric Systemic Disease" by Dr. Alex Levin, serves as a leading resource on the role of the eye in assessing a multitude of health concerns in children.

Wills Eye Hospital is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

About Wills Eye Hospital Wills Eye Hospital is a global leader in ophthalmology, established in 1832 as the nation's first hospital specializing in eye care. U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks Wills Eye as one of America's top ophthalmology centers since the survey began. Wills Eye has the most nationally ranked ophthalmologists in the country. It is a premier training site for all levels of medical education and its resident and post-graduate training programs are among the most competitive in the country. Wills provides the full range of primary and subspecialty eye care for improving and preserving sight, including cataract, cornea, retina, emergency care, glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology, ocular oncology, oculoplastics, pathology, pediatric ophthalmology and ocular genetics, and refractive surgery. Ocular Services include the Wills Laser Correction Center, Low Vision Service and Diagnostic Center. Its 24/7 Emergency Service is the only one of its kind in the region. Wills Eye also has a network of nine multi-specialty, ambulatory surgery centers throughout the tristate area. To learn more, please visit WillsEye.org.

