GlucoMe to Introduce and Demonstrate Its New Digital Diabetes Clinic at HIMSS18

YARKONA, Israel, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital diabetes platform provider GlucoMe will introduce and demonstrate

March 5-9, 2018

Las Vegas

its new Digital Diabetes Clinic (DDC) at #HIMSS18,in, booth number 10343.

GlucoMe EVP, General Manager, North America, John Erickson said: "We are very excited to be able to introduce and demonstrate GlucoMe's new digital diabetes clinic at #HIMSS18. The ability to remotely and continuously track a patient's blood glucose and insulin levels enables healthcare professional (HCPs) teams to simultaneously follow the status of thousands of patients in real-time. HCPs can instantly review patient history and treat those in need in a timely manner during an office visit or through a digital visit, in the event the patient is unable to get to the office due to distance or other obstacles. This new approach inspires a huge paradigm shift for global diabetes care and we are proud to be leading the way."

The DCC is a key component of GlucoMe's comprehensive digital diabetes care solution. This cloud-based monitoring and decision support software gives medical professionals unequalled big data insights into real-life patient behavior patterns. Utilizing AI and machine learning for big data analytics, GlucoMe's DDC provides an end-to-end solution that includes data collection, root cause analysis and treatment insights. The DDC integrates with electronic health record software and continuously analyzes clinical data. Along with population management, it enables digital or face-to-face intervention for the right patients at the right time – saving time and money for both healthcare providers and payers.

Current DDC benefits include:

Snapshots of individual-level patient usage, adherence and treatment effectiveness

Root cause analysis converting big data into clinical intelligence.

Care model modi?cation with combined digital and physical visits

Appropriate specialist intervention at the right time

Personalized real-time alerts and reminders for patients and healthcare providers

Interfaces with EMR/EHR systems

Identi?cation and control of high-risk areas in diabetes management

Patient, clinic and population management

About GlucoMe GlucoMe is a digital health company developing and marketing a comprehensive digital diabetes care solution that streamlines and simplifies diabetes care for patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and payers. Based on real-time data and stored patient histories, the solution enables medical teams to continuously monitor and remotely treat up to 10X more patients than possible with standard, face-to-face appointments and to identify the most urgent cases for timely treatment. The system also encourages patients to self-monitor with an affordable connected BGM that, unlike the competition, uses a patented audio connectivity technology that can transfer data to any mobile phone and eliminates patient recording errors. The GlucoMe solution has a CE mark. FDA Marketing Authorization clearance is anticipated in 2018. Several clinical trials of the platform are ongoing worldwide. www.glucome.com

