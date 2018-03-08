Gloveworx Announces Grand Opening of Westfield Century City Boxing Studio, Upcoming Location at Westfield World Trade Center

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloveworx, the premier state-of-the-art boxing studio and athletic performance

facility, today announced the grand opening of its second studio location at Westfield Century City. The studio will open on. Additionally, Gloveworx is proud to announce its third location – and firststudio – at Westfield World Trade Center, slated to open in late 2018.

The new 3,200 sq. ft. Gloveworx Century City studio offers a wide array of training sessions incorporating boxing, strength and conditioning training, weightlifting, and much more. In addition to its full-size competition ring for boxing workouts and a customized turf area for functional strength, the facility features heavy bags, speed bags, VersaClimbers, Woodway treadmills, Olympic lifting racks and platforms, and a full complement of resistance training equipment. The studio also offers their own Gloveworx branded gear including boxing gloves, apparel and accessories.

Additionally, Gloveworx today announced the launch of a data-driven, fully integrated digital wellness and performance platform available at both its new Westfield Century City and flagship Santa Monica studio locations. Gloveworx partnered with EDGE10, a leading provider of athlete management software, to create its new ALPHA platform. Thanks to wearable technology, ALPHA will track a range of data, from the foods contenders eat to their workout patterns, and use advanced analytics to help them make more informed choices in their daily lives. Previously only available to elite, professional athletes, this collaboration marks the first time that this technology will be available to contenders of all levels.

"Gloveworx is committed to making the science of health, wellness and fitness accessible to more people than ever, regardless of their previous experience or ability," said Leyon Azubuike, founder of Gloveworx. "The opening of our new, state-of-the-art boxing studio at Westfield Century City, expansion to Westfield World Trade Center in New York and the launch of our innovative ALPHA wellness and performance platform are three important milestones toward achieving that goal. We are excited to inspire and empower a new community of contenders to become even more unstoppable."

Azubuike, a former US Nationals heavyweight competitor, opened Gloveworx' Santa Monica flagship location in 2015 to create a culture where both athletes and coaches from diverse backgrounds can enjoy training with a community of like-minded individuals. Gloveworx takes pride in combining boxing training with strength and conditioning in a vibrant team environment. Coaches are all current or former elite competitors across multiple disciplines offering contenders an assortment of impressive athletic resumes and dynamic coaching styles. Gloveworx offerings range from high-energy group circuit training to private one-on-one sessions. Regardless of session size, Gloveworx coaches personalize their training based on the needs of each individual, offering genuine care and attention to motivate contenders to reach their goals.

"At Westfield, we are totally committed to building on the momentum of today's powerful health and wellness movement as we introduce new products and services tailored to the active lifestyles our guests are living," said David Ruddick, Westfield Executive Vice President, Leasing. "We are so proud to welcome Gloveworx to the Westfield portfolio – starting in Los Angeles – where Gloveworx was created and founded. The authenticity and credibility of Leyon and his team of dynamic professionals completely resonate in the L.A. community – just as they undoubtedly will in New York City – when Westfield World Trade Center becomes the home of the first East Coast Gloveworx later this year."

Gloveworx will host a public Grand Opening event on Saturday, March 10th from 2pm – 4pm. During the event, guests can enjoy a complimentary mini boxing session, delicious bites, beverages and cocktails, live music, tour the new studio, and meet Gloveworx founder Leyon Azubuike.

Gloveworx at Westfield Century City is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067. Phone: 424.302.0105. Studio Hours: Monday – Friday 6am – 10pm | Saturday – Sunday 8am – 2pm. Gloveworx sessions range from $24 – $200. For full session descriptions or to book a session, visit: Gloveworx.com/Sessions. For more information on Gloveworx, visit gloveworx.com.

About Gloveworx

Gloveworx is a premier state-of-the-art boxing studio and athletic performance facility, founded in 2015 by former US Nationals heavyweight competitor and two-year Temple University football captain Leyon Azubuike. With locations in Santa Monica and Century City California, the studios offer a variety of personalized boxing, strength, and conditioning fitness experiences in a fun and team-oriented setting. Through genuine care and attention, coaches aim to motivate and push contenders to help them BECOME UNSTOPPABLE. At Gloveworx, your only competition is you. For further information, please visit the Company's website at gloveworx.com.

