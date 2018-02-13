medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market: Increasing Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases Raise Thyroid Disorder Fears Globally, Says TMR

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

ALBANY, New York, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global thyroid gland disorders treatment market had a

valuation of US$1,954.7 mn in 2016 and is estimated to rise to a valuation of US$2,609.9 mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Levothyroxine to Remain Most Popular Drug for Treating Hypothyroidism

 

On the basis of disorders, the global thyroid gland disorders treatment market has been categorized into hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. The hypothyroidism segment studies Levothyroxine and Liothyronine drug classes. Of these, the segment of Levothyroxine drug class accounted for nearly 94.6% share of the hypothyroidism treatment market in 2016 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market in North America is presently the dominant regional market for thyroid gland disorders treatment. The rising incidence rate of thyroid disorders in the region is the biggest factor emphasizing the need for effective treatments. The American Thyroid Association states that nearly 20,000,000 Americans are suffering from thyroid disorders and nearly 60% of this figure are unaware of the condition due to the non-specific nature of symptoms.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3113

Introduction of Innovative Treatment Methods to Help Market Pick Pace 

The global market for thyroid gland disorder treatment is likely to witness a steady rise in patient population across developed as well as developing economies. Factors such as sedentary lifestyle, rising pool of geriatrics, which is a demographic more susceptible to thyroid gland disorders, and an increased rate of prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as Grave's disease and Hashimoto's thyroiditis are primarily contributing to the increased patient population for thyroid gland disorders. The rising patient pool and the unresolved issue of iodine deficiency in diets of people across several emerging economies can also be considered some of the leading factors spelling growth for the market.

Factors such as the introduction of innovative therapeutic options from leading pharmaceutical companies, increasing awareness among people about the available treatments, and rising disposable incomes and affordability of generic or branded pharmaceutical formulations in emerging economies are also driving the market. However, the easy availability of generic drugs and high preference of patients to alternative therapies such as thyroid surgery and herbal medicines could hamper the growth prospects of the market to a certain extent.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3113

The global market for thyroid gland disorders features a consolidated vendor landscape with a handful of companies accounting for a major chunk of the global market, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. In 2016, the thyroid gland disorders treatment market was dominated by Merck KGaA and AbbVie, Inc., which collectively accounted for more than half of the market. It has been observed that despite the large pool of thyroid gland disorder patients across the globe, preference to alternative treatment methods brings down the growth prospects of companies operating in the market. Nevertheless, with innovative marketing strategies and attempts at improving awareness among patients regarding the benefits of popular drugs could help companies strengthen their positions in the global thyroid gland disorders treatment market.

Some of the leading companies in the market are Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer, Inc., ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc.,   Sanofi S.A., Lannett Company, Inc., Aspen, and Mylan N.V.

Purchase your own copy of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=3113&ltype=S      

This assessment of the global thyroid gland disorders treatment market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market (Disorders - Hypothyroidism (Levothyroxine and Liothyronine) and Hyperthyroidism (Imidazole and Propacil)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017-2025."

Key Takeaways: 

  • Around 60% of people suffering from thyroid gland disorders in the U.S. are unaware about their condition
  • Levothyroxine drug accounts for over 94% of market for hypothyroidism

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market, by Disorders 

  • Hypothyroidism
    • Levothyroxine
    • Liothyronine
  • Hyperthyroidism
    • Imidazole
    • Propacil

Global Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market, by Geography 

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Counties
    • South Africa
    • Israel
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Popular Research Reports by TMR: 

  • Thyroid Functioning Tests Market:    https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thyroid-functioning-tests-market.html
  • Hypothyroidism Disorder Treatment Market:    https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hypothyroidism-disorder-treatment-market.html

About Us 

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Transparency Market Research State Tower, 90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.