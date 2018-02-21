medindia
Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Increased Awareness About Patient Safety Compels Adoption of Effective Dose Management Solutions, Says TMR

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
ALBANY, New York, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the report, the global radiation dose management

market was estimated at US$1,432.0 mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2025, rising to an estimated value of US$3,066.1 mn in 2025.

Increased Prevalence of Chronic Conditions Requiring Radiation Therapies to Drive Market

 

Radiation therapy is one of the important modes of remedy employed for a diverse varieties of disease such as cancer. However, radiation treatment is often associated with several side effects caused due to the ionization of healthy cells in the process of targeting diseased cells. To mitigate these side effects, monitoring of the radiation dose, which refers to the quantity of radiation absorbed by the patient, is of high importance. An increasing awareness regarding the patient safety is compelling healthcare practitioners to employ effective measures for radiation dose management.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25394

The vast rise in the number of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, a variety of cancers, rising safety concerns, improving quality of patient care, and growing number of diagnostics screening test are expected to emerge as the key factors driving the global market for radiation dose management. The market is also expected to be positively influenced owing to the massive rise in government initiatives aimed at the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and the increased inclusion of advanced digital technologies in healthcare systems.

North America to Remain Most Promising Regional Market 

Of the key applications of the global radiation dose management market, the oncology segment held the dominant share in 2016. The segment is also expected to continue to expand at a promising pace over the forecast period as well, holding a substantial share of the overall market over the report's forecast period, owing chiefly to the increasing number of cancer cases globally.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=25394

Geographically, the market in North America accounted for a dominant share in the global market in 2016 and continues to remain a regional market with highly promising growth opportunities. The promising expansion of the regional market is attributed to the well-established healthcare sector, presence of some of the world's leading medical device companies, and strong reimbursement policies.

Amid the rising intensity of competition in established regions and a vast set of untapped opportunities in emerging markets as government bodies put more emphasis on the improvement of healthcare infrastructure, emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America could prove to be the most promising investments for companies in the global radiation dose management market. Companies in the market will benefit from an increased focus on the improvement of efficiency of value chains, from marketing to export in new regional markets and logistics to distribution, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report.

Some of the leading companies in the market are INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Afga-Gevaert N.V., Sectra AB, PACSHealth, LLC, GE Healthcare, Bayer Healthcare AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and QAELUM NV.

Purchase your own copy of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=25394&ltype=S      

This analysis of the global radiation dose management market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Radiation Dose Management Market (Product and Services - Software (Integrated Solution and Standalone Solution) and Services; Modality - Computed tomography, Radiography and Mammography, Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging, and Nuclear Medicine Scans; Application - Oncology, Cardiology, and Orthopedic; End-user - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Setting, and Research Organization) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025."

Key Takeaways: 

  • Oncology segment to remain key consumer of radiation dose management solutions in near future
  • North America to remain a promising regional market

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Product and Services 

  • Software
    • Integrated Solution
    • Standalone Solution
  • Services

Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Modality 

  • Computed Tomography
  • Radiography and Mammography
  • Fluoroscopy and interventional imaging
  • Nuclear medicine scans
  • Others

Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Application 

  • Oncology
  • Cardiology
  • Orthopedic
  • Others

Global Radiation Dose Management, by End-user 

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Care Settings
  • Research Organizations
  • Others

Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Region 

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of APAC
  • Latin America (LATAM)
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of LATAM
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • South Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Israel
    • Rest of MEA

Popular Research Reports by TMR: 

  • Nuclear Medicine Market:   https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nuclear-medicine-market.html
  • Interventional Radiology Market:   https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/interventional-radiology-market.html

About Us 

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Transparency Market Research State Tower, 90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
