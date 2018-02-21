Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Increased Awareness About Patient Safety Compels Adoption of Effective Dose Management Solutions, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Radiation therapy is one of the important modes of remedy employed for a diverse varieties of disease such as cancer. However, radiation treatment is often associated with several side effects caused due to the ionization of healthy cells in the process of targeting diseased cells. To mitigate these side effects, monitoring of the radiation dose, which refers to the quantity of radiation absorbed by the patient, is of high importance. An increasing awareness regarding the patient safety is compelling healthcare practitioners to employ effective measures for radiation dose management.

The vast rise in the number of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, a variety of cancers, rising safety concerns, improving quality of patient care, and growing number of diagnostics screening test are expected to emerge as the key factors driving the global market for radiation dose management. The market is also expected to be positively influenced owing to the massive rise in government initiatives aimed at the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and the increased inclusion of advanced digital technologies in healthcare systems.

North America to Remain Most Promising Regional Market

Of the key applications of the global radiation dose management market, the oncology segment held the dominant share in 2016. The segment is also expected to continue to expand at a promising pace over the forecast period as well, holding a substantial share of the overall market over the report's forecast period, owing chiefly to the increasing number of cancer cases globally.

Geographically, the market in North America accounted for a dominant share in the global market in 2016 and continues to remain a regional market with highly promising growth opportunities. The promising expansion of the regional market is attributed to the well-established healthcare sector, presence of some of the world's leading medical device companies, and strong reimbursement policies.

Amid the rising intensity of competition in established regions and a vast set of untapped opportunities in emerging markets as government bodies put more emphasis on the improvement of healthcare infrastructure, emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America could prove to be the most promising investments for companies in the global radiation dose management market. Companies in the market will benefit from an increased focus on the improvement of efficiency of value chains, from marketing to export in new regional markets and logistics to distribution, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report.

Some of the leading companies in the market are INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Afga-Gevaert N.V., Sectra AB, PACSHealth, LLC, GE Healthcare, Bayer Healthcare AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and QAELUM NV.

This analysis of the global radiation dose management market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Radiation Dose Management Market (Product and Services - Software (Integrated Solution and Standalone Solution) and Services; Modality - Computed tomography, Radiography and Mammography, Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging, and Nuclear Medicine Scans; Application - Oncology, Cardiology, and Orthopedic; End-user - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Setting, and Research Organization) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025."

Key Takeaways:

Oncology segment to remain key consumer of radiation dose management solutions in near future

North America to remain a promising regional market

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Product and Services

Software Integrated Solution Standalone Solution

Services

Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Modality

Computed Tomography

Radiography and Mammography

Fluoroscopy and interventional imaging

Nuclear medicine scans

Others

Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Others

Global Radiation Dose Management, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Research Organizations

Others

Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

(APAC) Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

(LATAM) Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of MEA

& (MEA)

