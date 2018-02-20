Global Nanocomposites Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336752 The Global

THE UNITED STATES

EUROPE

The United States

Japan

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Europe

Asia-Pacific

and the US markets are further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US,, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.- Arkema Group - BASF SE - Cabot Corporation - DSM - DowDuPont, Inc. MARKET OVERVIEW Developments in Novel Materials Research & Innovation Provides the Platform for Growth of Nanocomposites Table 1: Rise in R&D Spending On Advanced Materials Expands the Playing Field of Nanocomposites: Global Breakdown of Industrial R&D Spending on Advanced Materials & Chemicals (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Nanocomposites: Market Overview Key Market Trends & Drivers Strong Demand for Reinforced Plastics Fuels Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites Table 2: With Reinforced Plastics Emerging as the Future of Plastics as Measured by the Robust Market for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP), Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites Explodes: World Market for CFRP (In 000 Metric Tons) by Application for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Strong Focus on Efficient & Environment Friendly Packaging Fuels Opportunities for Nanocomposites Table 3: Nanocomposites to Play a Major Role in the Packaging Industry's Migration to Flexible Packaging Structures: World Market for Converted Flexible Packaging Materials (In 000 Metric Tons) by Material Type for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Nanocomposite Materials for Food Packaging Applications Beverage Packaging: The Largest End-User of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry Table 4: Growing Beverage Consumption Spurs Opportunities for Nanocomposites in Beverage Packaging to Preserve the Organoleptic Quality of Beverages: Global Beverages Sales (in Billion Liters) for the Years 2014 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Nanoclays - A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Demand for Nanocomposite Plastic Component & Parts Table 5: Growing Use of Plastics in Automobiles in Response to the Lightweighting Trend to Drive Strong Demand for Nanocomposite Reinforced Plastic Parts & Components: Percentage of Plastics in Total Vehicle Weight for the Years 2000, 2010 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 6: Busy Automobile Assembly Line Expands the Addressable Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the OEM Market: Breakdown of Global Volume Production of Automobiles for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Growing Interest in Fire Proofing Chemicals Spur Opportunities for Nanocomposites as Flame Retardants Table 7: Growing Importance of Fire Proofing Structures & Materials & a Parallel Increase in Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals to Expand Market Opportunities for Nanocomposites Based Flame Retardants: Global Consumption of Flame Retardant Chemicals In Million Tons for Years 2015, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Tracing Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Rapidly Evolving Field of Energy Storage Table 8: Massive Growth in the Energy Storage Market to Spur Scientific Research of Polymer Nanocomposites in Energy Storage & Conversion in Lithium Batteries, Supercapacitors & Fuel Cells: Global Market for Energy Storage (In US$ Billion) by Application Areas for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Bionanocomposites to Witness Spectacular Gains in Biomedical Applications Table 9: Potential Opportunities for Use in BioMEMS & Microsystems for Life Sciences Spurs R&D Interest in Nanocomposites: Global Market for BioMEMS and Microsystems for Life Sciences (In US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Demand for Innovative New Electronic Materials to Power Next Generation Electronics Spurs Strong Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Electronics & Communications Industry Graphene Represents Bright Spot in Nanocomposites Market Challenges to Growth in the Market: A Review Cost Scalability Reliability, Durability and Repeatability Market Outlook 2. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS Technology Innovations - Key to Future Growth Polymer Nanocomposites: High Growth Potential Cellulose Nanocomposites - An Emerging Technology Research Institutions to Exploit New Applications and Techniques Advancements in Expansion of Polymer Nanocomposite Applications Anticorrosion Applications of Polymer Nanocomposites Polymer Nanocomposites with Self-healing Characteristic Nanocomposites for Additive Manufacturing Commercialization: Future Growth Engine for Nanocomposites Focus on Select Research Innovations and Advancements in the field of Nanocomposites Nanoscience Holds Tremendous Potential to Offer Novel Nanocomposites GaP Nanocomposites Exhibit Excellent Electrical and Optical Properties R&D Efforts and Work on Nanocomposite Materials Researchers Explore Mixed Oxides to Create Unique Nanocomposites Starch Provides New Opportunities to Develop New Nanocomposites OCSiAl's Large-Scale Synthesizing Process for Single-Wall Carbon Nanotubes UNSW Researchers Develop New Nanocomposites- Based Sensor Technology New Framework to Exploit Compelling Properties of Cellulose Nanocrystals Novel Approach to Enable Quality-Control for Nanocomposites Researchers Discover New Properties of Nanocomposite Oxide Ceramics Antibacterial Nanocomposite to Prevent Transmission of Infectious Diseases Thermally-Conducting Polymer Nanocomposites Offer New Opportunities for Device Makers Polymer Nanocomposites Represent Promising Candidates for Construction Scientists Develop New Nanocomposites for Industrial Applications Researchers Explore Nanocomposites to Support Bone Tissue Regeneration Researchers Develop Nanocomposites with High Tensile Strength and Hardness Zyvex Technologies Develops Arovex HT, a Second-Generation Nanocomposites Range Foster Launches Nano-reinforced Compounds, LoPro Plus™, for Catheters New CNT-Cu Nanocomposite to Offer Superior Current Density WMG to Establish IINM to Support Production of Nanocomposites Foster Develops Nanoparticle-Reinforced Range of Polymer Products for the Medical Sector 3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Nanotechnology A Conceptual Definition What is Nanotechnology? Background Leaving Conventional Size Behind Composites Nanocomposites History Definition & Overview Operation & Functionality Challenges Exfoliation and Orientation Compatibility and Reaggregation Production of Nanocomposites Synthesis of Carbon Nanotube Reinforced Composites Thermoplastic Based Nanocomposites Nylon 6 Nanocomposites Clay Based Nanocomposites Thermoset-based Nanocomposites Challenges Confronting Nanocomposite Materials Production Forms of Nanocomposites Polymer Nanocomposites Organic/Inorganic Hybrid Nanocomposites Intercalated Nanocomposites Exfoliated Nanocomposites Nano-Bio Composites Phenolic Nanocomposites Polyolefin Nanocomposites Polyvinyl Chloride Nanocomposites Polyurethane Nanocomposites Unsaturated Polyester Nanocomposites Nylon Nanocomposites Nanoparticle Nanocomposites Nanofillers Carbon Nanotubes Mechanical Properties Conductive Properties Chemical-Biochemical Properties Potential (and Real) Application Polymers Energy Nanoelectronics Medical Applications Other Applications Nanoclays Nanotalcs Graphite Platelets Carbon Nanofibers Synthetic Clays Natural Fibers (Hemp or Flax) Nanocomposite Materials - Application Areas Nanocomposites in Electronics Manufacture Use of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry Nanoclays for Reducing Solvent Transmission Nanoclays for Haze Reduction & Transparency Improvement of Films Polyamide-based Nanocomposites with Reduced Water Absorption Capability for Environmental Protection Nanoclay Particles for Achieving Reduction in Flammability Nanocomposites in Body Armors Nanocomposites in MRIs Nanocomposites for Making Wind Turbines Efficient Nanocomposites for Clean Water Nanocomposite Hydrogels (NC Gels) Important Properties of Nanocomposite Hydrogels Nanocomposite Hydrogels - The Different Types NC Gels made from Carbon Based Nanomaterials NC Gels from Polymeric-Nanoparticles NC Gels Made from Inorganic-Nanoparticles NC Gels made from Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles NC Gels - Applications Environmental Concerns/Health Hazards 4. END-USE SEGMENTS - AN OVERVIEW Packaging Building & Construction Electronics & Electrical Automotive Others 5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY The Dow Chemical Company Merges with E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company Nanophase Technologies Inks Pacts with Eminess Technologies BioSolar Signs Joint Development Agreement with Top Battery NYACOL® Nano Technologies Introduces NexSil DP7500 Ultra High Purity Colloidal Silica Series 6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3M () Arkema Group () BASF SE () Cabot Corporation () DSM () DowDuPont, Inc. () Elementis Specialties Inc. () eSpin Technologies, Inc. () Evonik Industries AG () Foster Corporation () Hybrid Plastics, Inc. () Inframat Corporation () InMat, Inc. () Nanocor, Inc. () Nanocyl S.A. () Nanophase Technologies Corporation () Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc. () Powdermet, Inc. () RTP Company () Showa Denko K.K. () TNO () Unitika Ltd. () Zyvex Technologies () 7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocomposites by Geographic Region - US,, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 11: World Historic Review for Nanocomposites by Geographic Region - US,, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Nanocomposites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for US,, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocomposites by End-Use Segment - Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 14: World Historic Review for Nanocomposites by End-Use Segment - Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Nanocomposites by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)1.A.Market Analysis Current & Future Analysis Demand for High-Priced Resins to Surge in the US Strategic Corporate Developments Key Players B.Market Analytics Table 16: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocomposites by End-Use Segment - Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 17: US Historic Review for Nanocomposites by End-Use Segment - Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 18: US 14-Year Perspective for Nanocomposites by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 2.A.Market Analysis Current & Future Analysis Key Players B.Market Analytics Table 19: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocomposites Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 20: Europe Historic Review for Nanocomposites Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 3. REST OF WORLD A.Market Analysis Current & Future Analysis Key Players B.Market Analytics Table 21: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocomposites Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 22: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanocomposites Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 57)(37)(6)(12) -(2) -(5) - The(1) - Rest of(4)(Excluding Japan) (2)

