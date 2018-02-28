medindia
Global Market Study on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Europe to Lead the Global Market in Terms of Revenue during 2017 - 2026

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 General News
LONDON, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market- Overview Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

(DMD) is one of the most common types of genetic disorder that results in muscle degeneration. Currently there is no curative treatment for DMD, however, various organizations are investing in the research and development, in order to find an effective
treatment for DMD. Gene therapy as the treatment for DMD is in an early stage of development. Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5351019 The U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in 2015 published guidelines for developing a drug for duchenne muscular dystrophy. Hence, these guidelines are expected to contribute towards new drug development to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy. Most of the DMD disorders can be detected during pregnancy, technically advanced devices are being developed for muscle biopsy test and prenatal tests for diagnosis. Also, small drugs for downstream defects are in clinical trials. However, lack of standardization to measure efficacy across all the stages of DMD and the high cost of novel drugs are hampering the growth of the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market. Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market- Research Methodology The report on the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market gives important perceptions on the overall market. The report offers critical insights focusing on the financial and technical details of the market. The market research report aims to provide key trends, various driving factors, opportunities in the market and factors hampering the market growth. The worldwide duchenne muscular dystrophy market analysis report includes market overview, growth, demand and research on the performance of the market in major regions across the globe. Both primary and secondary research was done by the expert analysts to provide a forecast on the market including revenue, CAGR, and year-on-year growth along with the information that will impact the market in the long run. The primary research was done by conducting interviews with market experts and details provided by them were crosschecked with valid sources. While, financial reports, annual reports of the key companies and investor presentation formed the part of the secondary research. The report also comprises SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Force analysis. The report also provides regional overview along with market segmentation along with the details on the most attractive segments in the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market. The report also provides competitive landscape including profiles of the key players operating in the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market. The report offers details on the key players including financial overview, company overview, product portfolio, key developments and long-term and short-term strategies by businesses. The global duchenne muscular dystrophy market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, therapy, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, and other products. By distribution channel, the market segmentation includes Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Based on the therapy, the market is segmented into Mutation Suppression, Exon Skipping Approach, and other therapies. The global duchenne muscular dystrophy market segmented on the basis of region includes Europe, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5351019 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-market-study-on-duchenne-muscular-dystrophy-europe-to-lead-the-global-market-in-terms-of-revenue-during-2017---2026-300605873.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
