Global Equine Healthcare Market: Rising Trend of Horse Racing in China to Spell Growth for Market, Says TMR

Friday, February 16, 2018
ALBANY, New York, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the report, the global equine healthcare market

was valued at US$601.7 mn in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025, rising to an estimated valuation of US$862.7 mn in 2025.

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics to Remain Most Preferred Distribution Channels for Equine Healthcare Products

 

Of the key distribution channels that supply equine healthcare products, the segment of veterinary hospitals and clinics is estimated to hold the dominant share in the overall market in 2016 owing to the vast availability of drugs and vaccines. Owing to the emerging trend of dispensing of equine healthcare products through pharmacists, the market share of the retail pharmacies and drugs stores is also expected to grow during forecast period.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at  

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1603

Geographically, the market in North America accounted for the dominant sharer in the global market in 2016 and is likely to witness a vast surge in its valuation by the end of the report's forecast period. The highly popular trend of horse riding among adults in North America and the steadily expanding equestrian industry owing to the high popularity of horse riding in the region are expected to continue to drive the regional market for equine healthcare.

Rising Growth Opportunities in China and Australia to Remain Key to Global Market Development 

The global equine healthcare market is driven by the trend of horse-racing that refuses to die down across a number of countries despite several regulations by governments, high incidence of equine infections, and global animal health development management programs. While a large number of horse-owners across regions such as Europe and North America are showing waning interests in joining equine shows, events, and racing, increased focus on raising high quality breeds of horses to cash in on the high returns opportunity by exporting them to locations such as China could act as a driver for the market.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1603

Rising per capita incomes, increased expenditure on animal healthcare, and the reviving horse racing industries in countries across Asia Pacific is also likely to have a positive impact on the global equine healthcare market in the near future. China has been expanding the capacity of equine industry and investing in horse racing by importing high quality breeds from other countries. Thus China can emerge as a leading market for equine healthcare products, as large volumes of nutritional supplements, drugs, and vaccines are needed for race horses. Moreover, the highest animal healthcare expenditure in Australia also makes it one of the key driving forces for the global equine healthcare market.

Owing to the large number of companies manufacturing the same product varieties, the vendor landscape of the global equine healthcare market has become largely fragmented and highly competitive, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Companies can benefit from putting an increased emphasis on geographical expansion and targeting regional markets with promising growth opportunities such as Asia Pacific.

Some of the leading players operating in the global are Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health), Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Santé Animale , Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco) , EQUINE PRODUCTS UK LTD , Merck & Co. (Merck Animal Health), Sanofi (Merial), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC., Vetoquinol S.A. and Zoetis.

Purchase your own copy of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1603&ltype=S      

This analysis of the global equine healthcare market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Equine Healthcare Market (Product Type - Drugs (Anti-Infectives, Anti-Inflammatory, and Parasiticides), Vaccines (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, and Recombinant), Supplemental Feed Additives (Minerals, Vitamins, Proteins and Amino Acids, and Enzymes); Disease Type - West Nile Virus, Equine Rabies, Potomac Horse Fever, Tetanus, Equine Influenza, Equine Herpes Virus, and Equine Encephalomyelitis; Distribution Channel - Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Drugs Stores) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025."

Key Takeaways: 

  • Revival of horse racing industry in China to prove to be highly beneficial for global market
  • Increased expenditure on animal health in emerging economies to present promising growth opportunities before global market

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Equine Healthcare Market, by Product Type 

  • Drugs
    • Anti-infectives
    • Anti-inflammatory
    • Parasiticides
    • Others
  • Vaccine
    • Inactivated
    • Live Attenuated
    • Recombinant
    • Others
  • Supplemental Feed additives
    • Proteins and amino acids
    • Vitamins
    • Enzymes
    • Minerals
    • Others

Global Equine Healthcare Market, by Disease Type 

  • Equine Influenza
  • Equine Herpes virus
  • Equine Encephalomyelitis
  • West Nile Virus
  • Equine Rabies
  • Potomac Horse Fever
  • Tetanus
  • Others

Global Equine Healthcare Market, by Distribution Channel 

  • Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
  • Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores
  • Others

Global Equine Healthcare Market, by Region 

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America (LATAM)
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • South Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

About Us 

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Transparency Market Research State Tower, 90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
