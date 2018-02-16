Global Equine Healthcare Market: Rising Trend of Horse Racing in China to Spell Growth for Market, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Of the key distribution channels that supply equine healthcare products, the segment of veterinary hospitals and clinics is estimated to hold the dominant share in the overall market in 2016 owing to the vast availability of drugs and vaccines. Owing to the emerging trend of dispensing of equine healthcare products through pharmacists, the market share of the retail pharmacies and drugs stores is also expected to grow during forecast period.

Geographically, the market in North America accounted for the dominant sharer in the global market in 2016 and is likely to witness a vast surge in its valuation by the end of the report's forecast period. The highly popular trend of horse riding among adults in North America and the steadily expanding equestrian industry owing to the high popularity of horse riding in the region are expected to continue to drive the regional market for equine healthcare.

Rising Growth Opportunities in China and Australia to Remain Key to Global Market Development

The global equine healthcare market is driven by the trend of horse-racing that refuses to die down across a number of countries despite several regulations by governments, high incidence of equine infections, and global animal health development management programs. While a large number of horse-owners across regions such as Europe and North America are showing waning interests in joining equine shows, events, and racing, increased focus on raising high quality breeds of horses to cash in on the high returns opportunity by exporting them to locations such as China could act as a driver for the market.

Rising per capita incomes, increased expenditure on animal healthcare, and the reviving horse racing industries in countries across Asia Pacific is also likely to have a positive impact on the global equine healthcare market in the near future. China has been expanding the capacity of equine industry and investing in horse racing by importing high quality breeds from other countries. Thus China can emerge as a leading market for equine healthcare products, as large volumes of nutritional supplements, drugs, and vaccines are needed for race horses. Moreover, the highest animal healthcare expenditure in Australia also makes it one of the key driving forces for the global equine healthcare market.

Owing to the large number of companies manufacturing the same product varieties, the vendor landscape of the global equine healthcare market has become largely fragmented and highly competitive, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Companies can benefit from putting an increased emphasis on geographical expansion and targeting regional markets with promising growth opportunities such as Asia Pacific.

Some of the leading players operating in the global are Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health), Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Santé Animale , Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco) , EQUINE PRODUCTS UK LTD , Merck & Co. (Merck Animal Health), Sanofi (Merial), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC., Vetoquinol S.A. and Zoetis.

This analysis of the global equine healthcare market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Equine Healthcare Market (Product Type - Drugs (Anti-Infectives, Anti-Inflammatory, and Parasiticides), Vaccines (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, and Recombinant), Supplemental Feed Additives (Minerals, Vitamins, Proteins and Amino Acids, and Enzymes); Disease Type - West Nile Virus, Equine Rabies, Potomac Horse Fever, Tetanus, Equine Influenza, Equine Herpes Virus, and Equine Encephalomyelitis; Distribution Channel - Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Drugs Stores) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025."

Key Takeaways:

Revival of horse racing industry in China to prove to be highly beneficial for global market

to prove to be highly beneficial for global market Increased expenditure on animal health in emerging economies to present promising growth opportunities before global market

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Equine Healthcare Market, by Product Type

Drugs Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Parasiticides Others

Vaccine Inactivated Live Attenuated Recombinant Others

Supplemental Feed additives Proteins and amino acids Vitamins Enzymes Minerals Others



Global Equine Healthcare Market, by Disease Type

Equine Influenza

Equine Herpes virus

Equine Encephalomyelitis

West Nile Virus

Equine Rabies

Potomac Horse Fever

Tetanus

Others

Global Equine Healthcare Market, by Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others

Global Equine Healthcare Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

(APAC) Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

(LATAM) Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

& (MEA)

