medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Global Digital Pathology Market Expected to Reach $8,668 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

Thursday, March 8, 2018 Research News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new

report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Digital Pathology Market by Product, Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global digital pathology market was valued at $3,323
million in 2016, and is projected to reach $8,668 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2017 to 2023. The digital IVD devices segment accounted for about seventh-eighths share of the global market in 2016.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )

Digital pathology (DP) is an emerging technology in the field of pathology, where test results are converted into digital images for easy viewing, analysis, storage, and management of the data collected. This is expected to result in many advancements and upgradation of conventional pathology. Thus, lack in number of pathologists globally is addressed by the use of digital pathology, which is the major benefit of this technology. In addition, increase in applications of digital pathology for disease consultation, especially for cancer, boosts the market growth. The other key factors contributing to the growth of this market are rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and ease in virtual transportation of slides. However, lack of reimbursement policies, inadequate infrastructure, and high cost of digital pathology devices restrict the growth of the market.

Request for Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/74

Image analysis informatics is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the benefits offered by image analysis informatics such as it aids in analyzing multitude of images with ease and in studying complex morphologies & features Moreover, it enables comparison of data with other related data for obtaining better decisions, which fuels the growth of the image analysis informatics segment.

Automated hematology analyzers & blood cell counters dominated the market in 2016, as cell counting with these devices is rapid. Moreover, they improve the accuracy test results, eliminate chances of errors, reduce inter operator variability, and minimize the potential contact with samples. In addition, automated hematology analyzers & blood cell counters are relatively cost-efficient and can process up to 120150 samples per hour.

Among the end users, the clinics segment accounted for the largest share in the global digital pathology market, as clinics deliver well-organized, documented, retrieved, and logistical pathological procedures. Thus, rise in number of clinics incorporating digital pathology over traditional pathology augments the market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/74

Key Findings of the Digital Pathology Market: 

  • Digital holographic microscopy segment accounted for about one-fourth share of the total market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2023.
  • The chromosome analyzers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.
  • The U.S. dominated the North American digital pathology market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2023.
  • Pharma & biotech companies accounted for three-eighths share of the total market, and is estimated to grow with a high CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.
  • India is expected to register the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate in the global market, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high population density and rise in incidence of chronic diseases across high populous countries such as India and China. For instance, the number of annual deaths has reached 56 million individuals in 2015, and 70% of the global deaths in 2015 were due to noncommunicable diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, ischemic heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, stroke, and other dementias.

The key players operating in the global digital pathology market are Danaher Corporation, Digipath Inc., Glencoe Software, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Indica Labs, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nikon Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Pixcelldata Ltd., and Visiopharm A/S. Other players operating in the value chain are Leica Biosystems, Ventana Medical Systems, 3DHISTECH, HCL Technologies, Pathology Devices, Inc., Biogeniux, OptraSCAN, Pathcore, and Sectrae.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas. 

About Us 

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: Shriram Dighe 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1?855?550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.