medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Global Dental Restorative Market: Rising Prevalence of Dental Issues and Increased Geriatric Population to Spell Growth for Market, Says TMR

Monday, February 19, 2018 Dental News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

ALBANY, New York, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report states that the global dental restorative market

will exhibit a promising 6.6% CAGR over the period between 2017 and 2025, rising from a valuation of US$14.0 bn in 2016 to US$24.5 bn by 2025. Geographically, Europe
held the dominant share in the global dental restorative market in terms of value in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period as well. Surge in patient pool with missing teeth and aging population are the key factors attributable to the dominance of Europe in the global market. In terms of product type, the segment of restorative material accounted for the dominant share in the global market in the said year.

Steady Expansion of Medical Tourism Industry in Emerging Economies to Drive Market 

The rising geriatric population of the globe, which is a key consumer demographic for the dental restorative market, is likely to have a direct and promising impact on the overall revenue potential of the market. Moreover, the massive rise in the number of dental procedures undertaken across the world are also further adding to the demand for dental restorative products and services. This is collectively caused due to the rising incidence rate of dental issues and the rising disposable incomes of the world population.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40184

Steady rise in the number of conducive medical reimbursement policies in developing economies and increased focus of governments on the overall development of healthcare infrastructures are also adding to the number of dental restorative surgeries. Another key factor that is leading to a surge in the uptake of dental restorative procedures, products, and services, especially across developing economies in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, is the flourishing medical tourism industry. This multi-billion dollar industry is seeing a vast surge in the number of patients that choose to undergo dental restorative procedures in countries that offer low-cost procedures to bring down the overall cost of treatment.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=40184

Longer Approval Times for New Product Varieties to Hinder Market Growth 

One of the key factors expected to hinder the global dental restorative market is the long time taken for the approval of novel product varieties, especially across developed economies. As this factor restricts the entry of new product varieties at a steady pace in the market, products that are available in the market enjoy the perks of exclusivity such as high costs. In emerging economies, the scenario is quite contrary but equally challenging for companies: the presence of a large number of local manufacturers of products such as dental prosthetics, which are offered at a cost much lower than that of international companies. Owing to this, large vendors are forced to reduce profit margins in a market that features expensive equipment. Moreover, the constant demand for technologically advanced products compels companies to consistently keep aside a large share of their profits for research and development activities, negatively affecting revenues.

Purchase your own copy of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=40184&ltype=S      

The vendor landscape of the global dental restorative market is highly dynamic and competitive as the large number of companies serving across various segments of the market are focused on the development of innovative and technologically advanced products. The market has thus witnessed a surge in the number and varieties of deliverables and a massive rise in the intensity of competition, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. So as to improve their standing in the market, companies need to keep an open eye for budding opportunities in emerging economies that have a thriving medical tourism sector. Some of the leading companies in the market are BISCO, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, SDI Limited, SHOFU Dental, Institut Straumann AG, and Dentsply Sirona.

This review of the global dental restorative market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Dental Restorative Market (Product Type - Restorative Equipment (CAD/CAM and Dental Delivery Systems, Rotary Instruments, Light Curing Equipment, Casting Devices, Mixing Devices, Dental Drills, Dental Furnace, and Articulating Equipment), Restorative Material (Direct Restorative Dental Material, Indirect Restorative Dental Material, Biomaterials, Bonding Materials, and Dental Impression Materials), Prosthetics, and Implants; End-User - Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Dental Institutes and Research Centers) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025."

Key Takeaways 

  • Geriatrics become highly susceptible to dental problems, leading to an increased demand for restorative procedures
  • Encouraging expansion of medical tourism industry in emerging economies to prove beneficial for overall market

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Dental Restorative Market, by Product Type, 

  • Restorative Equipment
    • CAD/CAM & Dental Delivery Systems
    • Rotary Instruments
    • Light Curing Equipment
    • Casting Devices
    • Mixing Devices
    • Dental Drills
    • Dental Furnace
    • Articulating Equipment
  • Restorative Material
    • Direct Restorative Dental Material
    • Indirect Restorative Dental Material
    • Biomaterials
    • Bonding Materials
    • Dental Impression Materials
  • Prosthetics
  • Implants

Global Dental Restorative Market, by End-user 

  • Hospitals
  • Dental Clinics
  • Dental Institutes & Research Centers
  • Others

Global Dental Restorative Market, by Region 

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • India
    • China
    • Japan
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • South Africa
    • Israel
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Popular Research Reports by TMR: 

  • Dental Endodontics Market:    https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-endodontics-market.html
  • Dental Chair Market:    https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-chairs-market.html

About Us 

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: Transparency Market Research State Tower, 90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.