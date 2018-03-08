medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Global Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market Expected to Reach $6,598 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

Thursday, March 8, 2018 Research News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market by Product and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market
was valued at $3,680 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,598 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2023. Namenda held more than one-fourth share of the total market in 2016.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )

Cognitive and memory enhancers are the drugs or supplements, which help to improve the cognitive functions such as memory, creativity, and others in patients suffering from diseases such as neurological disorders as well as in healthy individuals. The major factors that contribute to the market growth include growth in geriatric population prone to neurological disorders such as Alzheimer. Moreover, rise in adoption of cognitive drugs owing to its benefits such as improved physical and mental performance boosts the market growth. However, the ethical issues related with the use of such drugs restrain the growth of this market.

Request for Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4556

Namenda generated the maximum revenue in the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market in 2016, and is expected to dominate the market till 2023. Exelon segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness among people towards improved physical performance.

Disease treatment application segment is expected to dominate the market in the future, owing to increase in the number of patients suffering from neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's. On the other hand, academic performance segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period

Key Findings of the Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market: 

  • Razadyne contributed for more than one-sixth share of the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market in 2016.
  • Provigil is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.4% during the analysis period.
  • Athletic performance is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2023.
  • Germany and France were the major shareholders in 2016, together accounting for more than one-third share of the European cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market.
  • Japan was the major shareholder in 2016, accounting for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4556

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructure and rise in expenditures in the emerging markets (such as India and China) to cater to the unmet medical needs.

The major companies profiled in the report are Pfizer Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Allergan, Inc., Novartis AG, Shire, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AlternaScript LLC, Cephalon, Inc. (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), and Ceretropic.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas. 

About Us 

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: Shriram Dighe 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1?855?550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.