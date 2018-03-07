Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: Incessantly Rising Cases of Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia to Fuel Market Growth, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cardiovascular drugs market was valued at approximately

US$ 80.0 Bn

North America

Western Europe

China

India

Asia Pacific

in 2016 is projected to register cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 1.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Cardiovascular Drugs Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025". The report suggests that surge in incidences of hypertension and hyperlipidemia is likely to spur the demand of cardiovascular drugs in the coming years (2017 to 2025). As key players introduce their new cardiovascular drugs in developed markets such aand, these regions are likely to account for dominating share of the global cardiovascular drugs market. Changing dietary habits and sedentary lifestyle trends in emerging markets such asandis likely to boost growth ofcardiovascular drugs market at a CAGR of around 2.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33281

Pricing Constraints and Availability of Generics to Restrain Global Market Expansion

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD's) are the leading cause of deaths across the globe. According to World Health Organization's report, more than 17.7 million individuals died of CVDs in 2015, and CVDs accounted for 31% of total deaths in 2013. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading cause for healthcare burden in developed as well as developing countries. Sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise and changing dietary habits in developed and emerging markets is leading to cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension and hyperlipidemia which in turn is likely to fuel uptake of cardiovascular drugs. Many of the block buster cardiovascular drugs have lost their patent exclusivity in recent years and many are about to go off patent in near future. This factor has attracted many small and mid-size industry players to offer their generic drugs, which in turn has attributed for devaluation of the market, there by restraining growth of global cardiovascular drugs market.

Renin-Angiotensin System Blockers to Lose Market Share

The report offers detailed segmentation of global cardiovascular drugs market based on drug class, indication and distribution channel. Among the drug class studied, anti-clotting agents segment is poised to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Anti-clotting agents segment which comprises anticoagulants and platelet aggregation inhibitors is likely to get boost from increasing incidences of heart failures, stroke, etc. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S., around 795,000 people in the U.S. suffer from a stroke each year of which 610,000 are found to be first or new cases of stroke. The renin-angiotensin system blockers segment is anticipated to lose its market share during the forecast period, and is expected to hold a share of ~16.0% by 2025 from ~18.0% in 2016. Availability of generics and adverse effects associated with ACE inhibitors and ARB's are factors likely to hamper this segment.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=33281

Hypertension to Be the Most Promising Indication to Invest In

Among indications, hypertension segment is projected to hold dominant share of global cardiovascular drugs market during the forecast period and is likely to expand at CAGR of around 1.5% from 2017 to 2025. Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. states that ~32% of adult population in the U.S. had high blood pressure in 2012. Surge in preference for hypertension specific drugs such as Tracleer, Letairis, etc. over conventional beta blockers, diuretics and calcium channel blockers is projected to fuel this expansion. Arrhythmia segment, which accounted for a meager share of global cardiovascular drugs market is anticipated to have substantial growth and account for approximately 4.0% of market share by 2025. Advancements in implantable cardiovascular devices such as leadless pacemakers, development of battery free pacemakers to treat arrhythmia is likely to hamper arrhythmia drugs market. Retail pharmacies are projected to be leading segment of distribution channel over the forecast period while online pharmacies are likely to register growth at CAGR of over 2.0% from 2017 to 2025. Adoption of e-commerce, convenience & discounts offered by mail pharmacies are major factors triggering this growth.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=33281

Asia Pacific to Resister Exponential Growth and Offer Huge Incremental Opportunity

In terms of value, North America was leading contributor in global cardiovascular drugs market in 2016. High prevalence of hyperlipidemia and hypertension in the U.S. is one of the contributing factor for major share of the North America market. However, increasing foray of generic drugs in the U.S. is implying pricing constraints on existing players which is likely to hamper this market. According to the Association for Accessible Medicines of the U.S., approximately 89% of the total prescriptions dispensed in 2016 in the U.S. were contributed by generic drugs. Healthcare spending in emerging markets such as China and India are rising, which is fueling the expansion of Asia Pacific cardiovascular drugs market. Regaining economic growth in Latin American markets such as Brazil is augmenting healthcare expenditure through rise in private health insurance, entry of international drug manufacturers and health care providers in this region. This factor is likely to propel Latin America cardiovascular drugs market at CAGR of 1.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Request Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33281

Key Players such as AstraZeneca, Bayer AG and Merck & Co., Inc. are Likely to Continue to Lead the Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market

The report also provide profiles of leading players operating in global cardiovascular drugs market include AstraZeneca plc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Expansion of cardiovascular drugs portfolio through improving existing drugs and developing new drug molecules is one of the key strategy adopted by many key players, recent developments and launch of biological drugs such as PCSK9 for treating hyperlipidemia by Sanofi, Pfizer Inc. and other key players reflect these strategies

The global cardiovascular drugs market has been segmented as follows:

Cardiovascular Drugs Market, by Drug Class

Renin-Angiotensin System Blockers ACE Inhibitors Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Beta Blockers

Diuretics

Anti-Clotting Agents Anti-Coagulants Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors

Antihyperlipidemics

Other Antihypertensive

Calcium Channel Blockers

Cardiovascular Drugs Market, by Indication

Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Arrhythmia

Cardiovascular Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Cardiovascular Drugs Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

and

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/crdiovascular-monitoring-diagnostic-devices.html

Cardiovascular Peptides Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cardiovascular-peptides-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Transparency Market Research State Tower, 90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research