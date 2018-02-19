medindia
Global Cancer Cachexia Market: Leading Players to Focus on Mergers and Acquisitions to Strengthen Product Portfolio, Says TMR

Monday, February 19, 2018
ALBANY, New York, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the research report, the global cancer cachexia

market was worth US$1.63 bn in 2016. Research analyst at TMR expect the opportunity in this market to rise at a CAGR of 4.90% during the period from 2017 to 2025 and reach a value of US$2.51 bn
by the end of the period of the forecast. Among the therapeutics available for the treatment of cancer cachexia, the demand for progestogens is comparatively higher and is expected to remain so over the next few years, thanks to their efficiency. Regionally, the market is led by North America. Researchers project this regional market to continue on the top in the near future on account of the rising awareness among people regarding cancer supportive care, notes the market study.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Market Players 

The increasing prevalence of cachexia, especially in industrialized regions, such as North America, Europe, and Japan, is the main factor behind the significant growth of the market for cancer cachexia, worldwide. According to an estimation, currently, cachexia affects around nine million patients, globally, which is round about 1% of overall patient-pool across the world. This factor is expected to create more opportunities for existing participants and players, looking to enter the market over the next few years.

The strong product pipeline is another important factor that will support the growth of this market in the near future. "With a promising clinical pipeline and imminent regulatory approvals, the global market for cancer cachexia is likely to report a substantial growth in the years to come, states the author of the research study.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements May Hamper Growth 

Although the worldwide market for cancer cachexia points towards a thriving future; its growth trajectory will not be smooth enough. The stringent regulatory requirements and the long procedure for FDA approval may dissuade the manufacturers of cancer cachexia drugs from investing in this market over the forthcoming years, which, in turn, will impede the growth of this market in the long run, states the research report.

The global cancer cachexia market demonstrates a considerably high competition among the leading players, finds a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The key vendors of cancer cachexia treatment solutions, globally, are actively involving in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions with clinical trial companies in a bid to strengthen their product portfolios. They are likely to focus more on technological upgrades and introducing new therapeutics based on appetite stimulation mechanism of action for the treatment of cancer cachexia in the near future, as it will be the new trend in this market. The key participants operating in this market are Æterna Zentaris Inc., Aphios Corp., Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Helsinn Group, GTx Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Novartis AG, and XBiotech Inc., states the research report.

The review is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled "Cancer Cachexia Market (Therapeutics - Progestogens and Corticosteroids Combination Therapies; Mechanism of Action - Appetite Stimulators, Weight Loss Stabilizers, Others; By distribution channels - Hospital Stores, Retail Pharmacy Stores, Online Pharmacy) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025."

Key Takeaways 

  • The demand for progestogens is comparatively higher and is expected to remain so over the next few years.
  • The global market for cancer cachexia is led by North America.

The global cancer cachexia market has been segmented as follows:

By Therapeutics 

  • Progestogens
  • Corticosteroids
  • Combination Therapies
  • Others

By Mechanism of action 

  • Appetite Stimulators
  • Weight Loss Stabilizers
  • Others

By Distribution Channel 

  • Hospital Stores
  • Retail Pharmacy Stores
  • Online Pharmacy

By Geography 

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia and New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Rest of MEA

About Us 

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Transparency Market Research State Tower, 90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research



New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

