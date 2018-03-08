Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Report Details
The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $5.9bn in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19% from
2016 to 2028.
Report Scope
• Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market forecasts from 2018-2028
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, our investigation shows forecasts to 2028 for the market segmented by compound:
• Infliximab
• Rituximab
• Abciximab
• Trastuzumab
• Adalimumab
• Bevacizumab
• This report also shows revenue to 2028 for individual biosimilar mAb products in the market:
• Remsima/Inflectra
• Infimab
• Reditux
• BI695500
• CT-P10
• BI695501
• FKB327
• FKB238
• Mabtas
• AcellBia
• Maball
• Clotinab
• Abcixirel
• BCD-022
• BCD-021
• Herzuma
• CANMAB/Hertraz
• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:
• The US Biosimilar mAb Market
• Japanese Biosimilar mAb Market
• EU5 Biosimilar mAb Markets
• BRIC and South Korea Biosimilar mAb Markets
• Rest of the World Biosimilar mAb Market
• This report profiles 10 leading companies either with biosimilar mAbs already on the market or in the pipeline
• Our study discusses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats affecting the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the biosimilars monoclonal antibodies market. You find data, trends and predictions.
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report
Abbott
AbbVie
Aché
Actavis
AET BioTech
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Allergan
Alvogen
Alvotech
Amgen
Apotex
Aprogen
Array Bridge
AstraZeneca
Aurobindo Pharma Limited
Axis Biotec Brasil
Baliopharm GmbH
Baxalta
Bayer
Binex
BIO
Bio Farma
BIOCAD
Biocerus
Biocon
Biogen Idec
Bio-Manguinhos
Bionovis
BioXpress Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Cell Therapeutics
Celltrion
Celon Pharma ?omianki
Chugai
CinnaGen
Coherus BioSciences
Daiichi Sankyo
DM Bio
Dong-A Pharma
Dr Reddy's
Dyadic International, Inc.
Egis Pharmaceuticals
Eisai
Eli Lilly
Emcure
EMS
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals
Farmasa
Fresenius
Fujifilm
Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
Gedeon Richter
Gene Techno Science
Genentech
GeneTechno Science
Genexo
Genor Biopharma
GlaxoSmithKline
Glycotope
Hanwha Chemical
Harvest Moon
Hetero Group
Hospira
Hypermarcas
iBio
IBSS Biomed
ImClone LLC
Instas Pharmaceuticals
Instituto Vital Brazil
Intas Biopharmaceuticals
IPCA Labs
Isu Abxis
Janssen
JHL Biotech
Johnson & Johnson
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Laboratorio Elea
Laboratorios Liomont
LG Life Sciences
Lonza
Mabion
Mabtech Limited
mAbxience
MedImmune
Merck & Co.
Merck (MSD)
Merck Serono
Millhouse LLC
Mitsubishi Tanabe
Mochida Pharmaceutical
Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Mustafa Nevzat Pharmaceuticals
Mylan
Natco Pharma
Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co.
Nippon Kayaku
Novartis
Oncobiologics
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Parexel
Paul-Ehrlich Institute of Germany
Pfizer
PharmaPraxis
Pharmstandard
PhRMA
PlantForm
Polfarmex
ProBioGen
Probiomed
QuantiaMD
Quintiles
Ranbaxy Laboratories
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Reliance GeneMedix
Reliance Life Sciences
Roche
Samsung Bioepis
Samsung Biologics
Sandoz
Sanofi
Schnell
Seattle Genetics
Shanghai CP Guojian
Shionogi
Sorrento Therapeutics
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Stada Arzneimittell AG
Synthon
Takeda
Teva Pharmaceutical
TL Biopharmaceutical AG
UCB
União Química
Viropro
Walvax Biotechnology
Wyeth
Zenotech Laboratories
Zhejiang HISUN Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (HISUN)
Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical
Zydus-Cadila
