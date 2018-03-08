medindia
Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

Thursday, March 8, 2018
LONDON, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Biosimilar Versions of Infliximab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab,

Adalimumab, Bevacizumab and Abciximab

Report Details 

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $5.9bn in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19% from

2016 to 2028.

Report Scope 

• Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market forecasts from 2018-2028

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, our investigation shows forecasts to 2028 for the market segmented by compound: • Infliximab • Rituximab • Abciximab • Trastuzumab • Adalimumab • Bevacizumab

• This report also shows revenue to 2028 for individual biosimilar mAb products in the market: • Remsima/Inflectra • Infimab • Reditux • BI695500 • CT-P10 • BI695501 • FKB327 • FKB238 • Mabtas • AcellBia • Maball • Clotinab • Abcixirel • BCD-022 • BCD-021 • Herzuma • CANMAB/Hertraz

• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets: • The US Biosimilar mAb Market • Japanese Biosimilar mAb Market • EU5 Biosimilar mAb Markets • BRIC and South Korea Biosimilar mAb Markets • Rest of the World Biosimilar mAb Market

• This report profiles 10 leading companies either with biosimilar mAbs already on the market or in the pipeline

• Our study discusses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats affecting the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market

Buy our report today Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2018-2028: Biosimilar Versions of Infliximab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab and Abciximab.

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report 

Abbott

AbbVie

Aché

Actavis

AET BioTech

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Alvogen

Alvotech

Amgen

Apotex

Aprogen

Array Bridge

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Axis Biotec Brasil

Baliopharm GmbH

Baxalta

Bayer

Binex

BIO

Bio Farma

BIOCAD

Biocerus

Biocon

Biogen Idec

Bio-Manguinhos

Bionovis

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Cell Therapeutics

Celltrion

Celon Pharma ?omianki

Chugai

CinnaGen

CinnaGen

Coherus BioSciences

Daiichi Sankyo

DM Bio

Dong-A Pharma

Dr Reddy's

Dyadic International, Inc.

Egis Pharmaceuticals

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Emcure

EMS

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals

Farmasa

Fresenius

Fujifilm

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics

Gedeon Richter

Gene Techno Science

Genentech

GeneTechno Science

Genexo

Genor Biopharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Glycotope

Hanwha Chemical

Harvest Moon

Hetero Group

Hospira

Hypermarcas

iBio

IBSS Biomed

ImClone LLC

Instas Pharmaceuticals

Instituto Vital Brazil

Intas Biopharmaceuticals

IPCA Labs

Isu Abxis

Janssen

JHL Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Laboratorio Elea

Laboratorios Liomont

LG Life Sciences

Lonza

Mabion

Mabtech Limited

mAbxience

MedImmune

Merck & Co.

Merck (MSD)

Merck Serono

Millhouse LLC

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Mochida Pharmaceutical

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Mustafa Nevzat Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Natco Pharma

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co.

Nippon Kayaku

Novartis

Oncobiologics

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Parexel

Paul-Ehrlich Institute of Germany

Pfizer

PharmaPraxis

Pharmstandard

PhRMA

PlantForm

Polfarmex

ProBioGen

Probiomed

QuantiaMD

Quintiles

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Reliance GeneMedix

Reliance Life Sciences

Roche

Samsung Bioepis

Samsung Biologics

Sandoz

Sanofi

Schnell

Seattle Genetics

Shanghai CP Guojian

Shionogi

Sorrento Therapeutics

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Stada Arzneimittell AG

Synthon

Takeda

Teva Pharmaceutical

TL Biopharmaceutical AG

UCB

União Química

Viropro

Walvax Biotechnology

Wyeth

Zenotech Laboratories

Zhejiang HISUN Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (HISUN)

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical

Zydus-Cadila

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain



