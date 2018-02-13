medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 Medical Gadgets
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LONDON, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Assisting Devices, Implantable Devices, Suturing

Devices, Stapling Devices, Closure Devices, Trocars, Gastric Bands, Intragastric Balloons, Single Intragastric Balloons, Dual Intragastric Balloons, Triple Intragastric Balloons, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Gastric Emptying, Gastric bypass, Sleeve
Gastrectomy, Gastric Banding

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )

Report Details 

The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is estimated at $879.7m in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018-2023. In 2017, the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market was dominated by the Assisting Devices submarket which held 57% of the overall market.

How this report will benefit you Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 161-page report you will receive 131 charts- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 161-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope 

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by type of product: - Assisting Devices: Suturing Devices, Stapling Devices, Closure Devices, Trocars, Others - Implantable Devices: Gastric Bands, Intragastric Balloons (Single Intragastric Balloons, Dual Intragastric Balloons, Triple Intragastric Balloons), Electrical Stimulation Devices, Gastric Emptying, Others.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by type of procedure: - Gastric Bypass - Sleeve Gastrectomy - Gastric Banding

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market  by end-users: - Bariatric Surgery Clinics - Ambulatory Surgical Centres - Hospital Pharmacies

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the leading national markets: - United States - Japan - Germany - France - United Kingdom - Italy - Spain - Brazil - Russia - China - India - South Korea - RoW

• This report profiles the leading companies that market bariatric surgery devices: - Johnson & Johnson - Aspire Bariatrics, Inc. - GI Dynamics, Inc. - Intuitive Surgical, Inc. - Medtronic plc - Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. - Mediflex - Cousin Biotech - Spatz FGIA Inc. - The DACH Medical Group Holding AG (DACH) - EnteroMedics Inc.

• This report provides qualitative analysis of the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market. This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis, as well as the Drivers and Challenges of this market.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Forecast 2018-2028: Assisting Devices, Implantable Devices, Suturing Devices, Stapling Devices, Closure Devices, Trocars, Gastric Bands, Intragastric Balloons, Single Intragastric Balloons, Dual Intragastric Balloons, Triple Intragastric Balloons, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Gastric Emptying, Gastric Bypass, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Banding, Bariatric Surgery Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Hospital Pharmacies.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44-(0)-20-7336-6100) or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2126/Global-Bariatric-Surgery-Devices-Market-Forecast-2018-2028

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report 

Acclarent, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery Australia Pty. Ltd.

Apollo Endosurgery Brasil Aparelhos Cirugicos Ltda

Apollo Endosurgery Canada Ltd.

Apollo Endosurgery Costa Rica S.R.L.

Apollo Endosurgery International, LLC

Apollo Endosurgery UK Ltd

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Aspire Bariatrics, Inc.

Athyrium Capital Management

BarioSurg, Inc.

Bellco France S.A.S.

Cousin Biotech

Cousin Composites

Cousin Trestec

Covidien (China) Medical Devices Technology Co., Ltd.

Covidien AG

Covidien Healthcare India Private Limited

Covidien Holding Inc.

Covidien LP

DePuy France.

DePuy International Limited

Diabetes Digital Media Ltd

EnteroMedics Europe Sárl

EnteroMedics Inc.

Ethicon

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, LLC

Flexbar Machine Corp.

GI Dynamics Australia Pty Ltd

GI Dynamics Securities Corporation

GI Dynamics, Inc.

GID Europe B.V.

GID Europe Holding B.V.

GID Germany GmbH

Given Imaging do Brazil Ltda.

Hercules Technology Growth Capital

Intuitive Surgical AB

Intuitive Surgical ApS

Intuitive Surgical Holdings, LLC

Intuitive Surgical Limited

Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Pte. Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical S. de R. L. de C.V.

Intuitive Surgical s.r.o.

Intuitive Surgical Sarl

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Janssen Biologics B.V.

Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson do Brasil Industria E Comercio de Produtos Para Saude Ltda.

Johnson & Johnson Financial Services GmbH

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Lpath, Inc.

Mallinckrodt Medical S.A.

Mediflex Surgical Products (Mediflex)

Medina Medical LLC

Medtronic ATS Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Olympus

Proven Process Medical Devices, Inc

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Medical, Inc.

Spatz FGIA Inc.

Standard Bariatrics, Inc.

Starhealth Distribuidora De Produtos Para a Saude LTDA

The DACH Medical Group Holding AG (DACH)

United HealthGroup Inc.

Zillion

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.