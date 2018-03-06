medindia
Glenmark Pharmaceutical S.A. to Invest in New Translational Research Group at Biopôle Lausanne-Epalinges

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Drug News
The new discovery group will enhance current capabilities in translational research

LA CHAUX-DE-FONDS, Switzerland and PARAMUS, N.J., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark

Pharmaceuticals announced today it will enhance its capabilities in translational research by opening a new discovery centre at the Biopôle campus of Lausanne (https://www.biopole.ch/en/). Glenmark will continue to invest in, and operate its process development and biologics manufacturing centre out of La-Chaux-de-Fonds, Neuch?tel. Approximately 20% of current employees will be housed in the discovery group at Lausanne.

"The Biopôle is one of the most vibrant ecosystems for life sciences innovation in Europe. This expansion opens a universe of opportunity to foster our innovation capabilities by collaborating with the world class research centres, academic groups and hospitals in the Lausanne vicinity. At the same time, Glenmark's long-term commitment to our development centre in the region of Neuch?tel will remain a key priority," said Dr. Kurt Stoeckli, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

The company's rapidly evolving pipeline of novel biologics and the growing demand for technical development and manufacturing will require further expansion of current capabilities and capacities. Glenmark will continue to evaluate expansions and enhancements to accommodate the increasing demand for biologics development and manufacturing in the canton of Neuch?tel.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global innovative pharmaceutical company with operations in more than 50 countries. Glenmark has a diverse pipeline with several compounds in various stages of clinical development, primarily focused in the areas of oncology, respiratory disease and dermatology. Glenmark has improved the lives of millions of patients by offering safe, affordable medications for nearly 40 years. For more information, visit glenmarkpharma-us.com.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals S.A., established in Switzerland in 2004, is a research and development centre focused on biologics. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. of India. Glenmark's biologics research centre has a robust pipeline of monoclonal antibodies in various stages of development, including bispecific antibodies. The focus of the biologics research and development centre is to develop novel biologic entities in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and inflammation. Glenmark S.A. currently employs approximately 160 people at its research centre.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glenmark-pharmaceutical-sa-to-invest-in-new-translational-research-group-at-biopole-lausanne-epalinges-300608478.html

SOURCE Glenmark Pharmaceuticals



