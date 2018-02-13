GT Biopharma Announces Dr. Jeffrey Miller, Renowned NK Cell Cancer Specialist, Will Present at Cell Therapy Symposia

LOS ANGELES, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GT Biopharma Inc. (OTCQB: GTBP) (Euronext Paris: GTBP.PA) announced

Jeffrey Miller

University of Minnesota

today that Dr., Deputy Director of the Masonic Cancer Center,will be presenting at the Keystone Symposia: Emerging Cellular Therapies: T Cells and Beyond; 'This presentation will highlight GT Biopharma's TriKE and TetraKE platforms.

Dr. Miller will be presenting to leaders in the field of cell therapies at the conference on Feb. 14th from 5:00 -7:00 pm MT. He will be discussing GT Biopharma's unique single-chain, tri-specific NK cell engager (TriKE) and tetra-specific NK cell engager (TetraKE) platforms targeting hematologic malignancies, sarcomas and carcinomas (solid tumors). The presentation will address both the TriKE and TetraKE constructs, as well as our second-generation anti-CD16-IL-15-anti-CD33 TriKE (OXS-C3550); another first-of-its-kind, single-chain, tri-specific NK cell engager (TriKE).

NK cell cancer-killing activity is expected to be increased by bringing the NK cells in close proximity to the cancer cells. This may be achieved by 'engagers' that bind to CD16 on the surface of NK cells and bind specific proteins (such as CD33) on the surface of cancer cells, thus forming an immune synapse between the NK cell and the cancer cell. Our lead TriKE, anti-CD16-IL-15-anti-CD33 (OXS-3550) is expected to be in the clinic in the second half of 2018. The TriKE constructs utilize the inclusion of interleukin-15 (IL-15), a peptide that leads to proliferation and activation of the NK cells. This further increases NK cancer-cell killing capabilities and improves their function in the tumor microenvironment (Vallera et al,2016).

Unlike traditional CAR-T platforms, TriKEs are potentially a cost effective cell therapy and not relegated to treating liquid tumors only. GT Biopharma believes that TriKEs are an antibody platform that can be tailored to treat any form of cancer, liquid or solid tumors.

Dr. Jeffrey Miller said, "I am pleased to present additional information regarding these immune-oncology platforms. As a researcher, I continue to believe that both have the potential to generate candidates with the ability to have a significant impact on the treatment of cancer and other diseases."

GT Biopharma Chief Medical officer (CMO) Dr. Raymond Urbanski said, "The TriKE and TetraKE concepts and constructs potentially have significant advantages over current and other development-stage therapies. Dr. Miller is a luminary in NK cell biology and its applications, and we continue to be excited by the potential opportunity related to this technology."

About GT Biopharma, Inc.:

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer. GT's lead oncology drug candidate, OXS-1550 (DT2219) is a novel bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate composed of the variable regions of the heavy and light chains of anti-CD19 and anti-CD22 antibodies and a modified form of diphtheria toxin as its cytotoxic drug payload. OXS-1550 targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or the CD22 receptor or both receptors. When OXS-1550 binds to cancer cells, the cancer cells internalize the drug and are killed due to the action of cytotoxic payload. OXS-1550 has demonstrated success in early human clinical trials in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma or leukemia. In addition, GTs TriKE platform will address a number of cancer types. GT's nervous system platform is focused on acquiring or discovering and patenting late-stage, de-risked, and close-to-market improved treatments for nervous system diseases (Neurology and Pain) and shepherding them through the approval process to the NDA. GT Biopharma's neurology products currently include PainBrake, as well as treatments for the symptoms of myasthenia gravis, and motion sickness.

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently unreliable and actual results may differ materially. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the payment of dividends, marketing and distribution plans, development activities and anticipated operating results. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as the Company's ability to accomplish its business initiatives, significant fluctuations in marketing expenses and ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of its products and services, as well as the introduction of competing products, or management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company website: http://www.GTBiopharma.com

Contact: Westwicke Partners John Woolford +1(443)213-0506 john.woolford@westwicke.com

SOURCE GT Biopharma Inc.