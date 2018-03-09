medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

GNC and Guardian Healthcare Announce Major Expansion of Presence in India

Friday, March 9, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Expected to Increase to over 4,000 Retail Outlets Across India by 2020

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Nutrition Corporation (NYSE: GNC) announced plans to grow its business

in India, where the company has had a presence since 2004.

As part of its larger international growth strategy, GNC is working with master franchise partner, Guardian Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. ("Guardian"), to aggressively expand in India, from approximately 50 retail locations primarily in Guardian pharmacies, to multiple channels, encompassing retail, e-commerce and distribution, among others. As part of this strategy, Guardian intends to make GNC products available in approximately 4,000 new retail outlets across India by 2020. The company expects 1,000 retail outlets to add GNC products to their offering this year. GNC India will also market and sell its full product line through the company's website and via other e-commerce players.

"We are very excited about our expansion plans in India, where there is significant opportunity for growth," said Ken Martindale, chief executive officer of GNC. "Guardian Healthcare Services is an established player in India's health and wellness industry and we believe the strength of our two company's will position us as one of the leaders in this attractive and fast growing market."

According to the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry in India (ASSOCHAM) 2017 report, India's nutraceutical market is currently estimated to be $4B in 2017 and expected to growth to $10B in 2022 yielding a ~20% CAGR.   

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) - Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA - is a leading global specialty health, wellness and performance retailer.

GNC connects customers to their best selves by offering a premium assortment of heath, wellness and performance products, including protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. This assortment features proprietary GNC and nationally recognized third-party brands.

GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model generates revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third-party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate partnerships. As of December 31, 2017, GNC had approximately 9,000 locations, of which approximately 6,700 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,400 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in approximately 50 countries.

About Guardian

Guardian Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. is India's fastest growing chain of Health, Wellness and Beauty stores with over 50 stores in India. Staying true to its customer promise of being "100% Reliable", Guardian is committed to selling only 100% genuine medicines and OTC products. Its pharmacies enjoy the enviable position of being "The Chemists India trusts".

Guardian Healthcare aims to provide cure, care and convenience to its customers. Each of its pharmacies is manned by qualified and highly trained pharmacists who advise patients on their health and wellness.

Guardian has been honored as the "Most Admired Retailer" of the Year (2010) in Healthcare and Lifecare category at the India Retail Forum. The brand has also won the 'Reid & Taylor Retail Excellence Award' in Beauty, Wellness and Fitness Category and Images Beauty & Wellness Awards (2012) in the category of Beauty Products Retailer of the year.

Guardian Healthcare is the master franchisee for GNC in India, with exclusive distribution and marketing rights.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gnc-and-guardian-healthcare-announce-major-expansion-of-presence-in-india-300610757.html

SOURCE GNC Holdings, Inc.



You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.