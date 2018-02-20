GENIFER M Jewelry Now Available at Leading Cannabis Dispensaries

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIFER M, a cannabis lifestyle inspired jewelry company, announced

Colorado

Washington

its products will now be available at select cannabis and medical marijuana dispensaries nationwide. The popular jewelry line is already available at Diego Pellicer - a premium chain of dispensaries with locations inand, and winner of "Retail Dispensary of the Year" at the 2017 Cannabis Business Awards.

GENIFER M is rapidly becoming the most popular jewelry company in America, with thought-provoking designs that are the favorites of celebrities, stylists, and executives.

With a line of jewelry that ranges from subtle to bling, GENIFER M can be seen on everyone from rappers to soccer moms.

In a statement, Diego Pellicer said, "New this month, look for cannabis inspired jewelry from renowned designer GENIFER M, featuring THC and CBD molecules as well as striking marijuana leaf designs in sterling silver earrings, pendants, necklaces and more."

Diego Pellicer is known for its design-forward retail spaces. The company recently announced a partnership with world-class architect Michael Rotondi, to develop innovative environments for future locations.

Recently featured in Forbes, Elle Canada, Harper's Bazaar, and Insight News, GENIFER M Jewelry has only recently become available in retail stores.

"While most of our customers enjoy the convenience of purchasing from our website, some people like to hold an item before buying," said Genifer Murray, Co-Founder of GENIFER M. "As our expansion into premium dispensaries continues, our customers will be able to see our quality pieces and how they complement individual expression."

Murray, recently named "Cannabis Industry Woman of the Year," said the company is also gearing up to participate in events surrounding a major Hollywood awards ceremony next month.

To inquire about bringing GENIFER M Jewelry to your store, contact Glenn at 480-629-4951 or visit: www.geniferm.com.

ABOUT GENIFER M:

GENIFER M is the first artisan, cannabis lifestyle-inspired jewelry company in the nation. Handcrafted in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, each GENIFER M piece is designed to inspire, empower, and provide a sense of personal expression.

Connect:Website: www.geniferm.com Facebook: facebook.com/GeniferMJewelry Instagram: instagram.com/geniferm_cannabisjewelry/

