Future Legal Cannabis Sales Projected to Increase

by Arcview Market Research, legal cannabis sales in North America totaled $6.7 billion in 2016 and are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent to an estimated $20.2 billion by 2021. The demand of cannabis from legal markets isexpected to increase as more states legalize either recreational or medical use. Consumers in North America spent over $53 billion in the legal and illegal cannabis markets combined in 2016. According to another report from Arcview Market Research, the licensed cannabis stores are as profitable as Starbucks stores and the recreational markets will double the size of the medical market by 2021. Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: PVOTF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTC: ACBFF), Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC: TWMJF), MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (OTC: MYMMF), Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: EMHTF)

Starting January 1st 2018, the state of California has started legal sales of cannabis products for recreational use. Tom Adams, Editor-in-Chief at Arcview Market Research and Principal Analyst at BDS Analytics explained, "Our data shows positive indicators across the board for the legal cannabis industry, in North America and around the globe. The passage of the 2016 ballot initiatives and continued maturation of the existing Adult-use markets are the primary drivers of the growth this year. That's nothing compared to what we can expect in 2018 and beyond from Nevada's tourism, and California and Canada planning to launch Adult-use sales in 2018."

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: PVOTF) also listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the Ticker 'PVOT'. Earlier this week the company reported, "an update covering a number of recent achievements and ongoing activities, including the company's proposed acquisitions of ERS Holdings, LLC and Thrudermic, LLC; its ongoing product development efforts; its growing IP portfolio; its termination of a previously announced standstill agreement; out-licensing of its IP; and its engagement of an established European distribution partner (http://cnw.fm/sB649 ). In a news release, Dr. Patrick Frankham, CEO of Pivot, stated, "We are overwhelmed by interested companies who now understand that derivatives and superior formulations will improve cannabis product experience and healthy outcomes."

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Pivot Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals using proprietary drug delivery platform technologies. By developing and commercializing a number of pharmaceutical-grade formulations for cannabinoid-based consumer health care products, Pivot Pharmaceuticals is positioning itself to capitalize on the impressive growth of the cannabis market. According to market research company Brightfield Group, the marijuana market will experience a CAGR of 60 percent to reach $31.4 billion by 2021 (http://cnw.fm/8Kg16 ).

As part of its overall growth strategy, Pivot Pharmaceuticals recently filed three provisional patents for cannabinoid-based product delivery with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, according to a company press release (http://cnw.fm/J3CsB ) issued on February 1, 2018. Its three patents cover:

Transdermal nanotechnology delivery of cannabis using patches and creams

Mucus topical cannabis delivery through buccal, nasal, vaginal and anal areas using a gel, mouthwash or suppository

Inhalation delivery of cannabis for topic or systemic applications

These latest provisional patent filings join an established number of global rights to topical, oral, transdermal, food and beverage patented technologies that Pivot has already secured.

A case in point is Pivot's recent acquisition of the BiPhasix™ Transdermal Drug Delivery technology for the delivery of cannabinoids. Oral delivery of cannabinoids can produce inconsistent absorption efficiencies and unfavorable side effects, while topical delivery technologies often suffer from weak formulation issues. By contrast, transdermal delivery has greater potential to produce a more favorable outcome without the negative side effects and absorption issues. Another benefit of transdermal delivery is that it enables patients to apply medication over a prolonged period with fewer side effects than with other methods of delivery. The BiPhasix™ delivery system, thoroughly tested in clinical trials approved by the FDA and EMA, was demonstrated to enhance the bioavailability of drugs and to improve clinical outcomes.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals also created subsidiary Pivot Green Stream Health Solutions Inc. to focus on improving the bioavailability of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. Pivot Green Stream will develop natural cannabinoid-based health products that qualify for the Natural Health Product (NHP) designation conferred by Health Canada. In addition, Pivot has acquired the global rights from Solmic GmbH for the development and commercialization of the Solmic Solubilization Technology Platform. This formulation technology provides significantly higher bioavailability of active ingredients while masking unpleasant tastes and smells. This oral delivery platform greatly increases uptake of fat-soluble ingredients from the gut into the blood system, resulting in increased bioavailability.

The company has several products in its development pipeline which target cancer supportive care, pain and inflammation, dermatology and eye disease. They include PGS-N005, a cannabinoid-based topical cream to treat female sexual dysfunction. This formulation will treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder, aimed specifically at peri-menopausal, menopausal and post-menopausal women with a decline in sexual desire and response. It is estimated that up to 63 percent of women in the United States may be affected by this disorder, with the female sexual dysfunction market estimated to exceed $4 billion."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: ACBFF) wholly-owned subsidiary, Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc., is a licensed producer of medical cannabis pursuant to Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Recently, the company and Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announced the closing of the previously announced strategic investment by Aurora in Liquor Stores by way of a non-brokered private placement. Liquor Stores intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to establish and launch a leading brand of cannabis retail outlets, whereby it will convert some number of Liquor Stores' existing retail locations into cannabis retail stores and establish new cannabis retail stores. Liquor Stores will also use a portion of the proceeds to continue to strengthen its existing liquor retail brands by renovating current liquor store locations, and also for general corporate purposes.

Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC: TWMJF) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms. Recently, the company announced that it has signed a letter of intent with the Société des alcools du Québec to provide the Québec market with 12,000 kilos of highquality cannabis annually. This announcement marks Canopy Growth's fourth and largest supply agreement to-date, following previous agreements with the Provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island. Three provinces have now announced supply arrangements with Licensed Producers, all of which include Canopy Growth. The Company now has more supply commitments than any other Licensed Producer in the country.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: MYMMF) is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. On January 22, 2018, the company announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NEWCANNA S.A.S., a leading Colombian medical cannabis company. MYM and NEWCANNA are proposing a joint venture or partnership agreement in which they would form a new, jointly owned company in Colombia. This partnership would focus on the large-scale commercial cultivation and transformation of cannabis and hemp for medical, scientific and industrial purposes and export to worldwide markets. NEWCANNA has agreements in place with multiple indigenous communities in Colombia totaling over 400 families (approx. 1,400 people) that control 7,400 acres of cultivation property. In 2018 the indigenous growers have the capacity to be producing approximately 217,500 kg of high-grade cannabis for processing and export worldwide. With planned production expansion with the indigenous growers, NEWCANNA's production is expected to be over 1,000,000 kg of cannabis in a year or two. The high mountains of Colombia provide a perfect climate to cultivate cannabis and allow production costs to be a fraction of what it costs to produce in Canada.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) operates through Emerald Health Botanicals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary and Licensed Producer under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Through Botanicals, Emerald is authorized to produce and sell dried medical cannabis flower and medical cannabis oil. It currently operates an indoor facility in Victoria, BC, and is building a 500,000 s.f. greenhouse on 32 acres in Metro Vancouver, with expansion potential to 1 million s.f. to serve the anticipated legal Canadian adult-use cannabis market starting in 2018. On January 30, 2018, the company and Namaste Technologies Inc. have signed a Letter of Intent whereby Namaste and Emerald propose to enter into a definitive agreement to collaborate on strategic business opportunities worldwide and develop a fully-integrated e-commerce platform to serve as a retail channel for Emerald's patients. Under the terms of the Proposed Agreement, the companies would leverage Namaste's existing consumer databases, site traffic and e-commerce technology for marketing purposes along with Emerald's pharmaceutical and biotech expertise to develop medical cannabis downstream products tailored to specific markets and patients.

