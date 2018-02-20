medindia
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes 3M as a Product Leader in the Biologics Downstream Manufacturing Arena

Tuesday, February 20, 2018
3M™Emphaze™ AEX Hybrid Purifier provides streamlined and efficient removal of particulates and soluble contaminants during biologics manufacturing downstream processing

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the biologics downstream processing technologies industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes 3M with
the 2017 Global Product Leadership Award for its next-generation technology product, the 3M™ Emphaze™ AEX Hybrid Purifier. It is designed to eliminate current process challenges in existing purification techniques in the biologics downstream manufacturing sector.   

3M introduced the 3M Emphaze AEX Hybrid Purifier to meet the existing process challenges and expected rise in market demand. The product addresses purification challenges by reducing both particulates and soluble contaminants (such as DNA and Host-cell proteins (HCPs)) and is designed for use at the end of the primary clarification stage of mammalian cell cultures. Usage has shown that this purifier is able to reduce host cell DNA by 99.99%.

"Through our independent analysis, Frost & Sullivan determined 3M is the only company to offer this type of comprehensive purification platform, which has helped the company position itself as an industry leader and disruptive innovator," said Piyush Bansal, Senior Industry Analyst.

The 3M Emphaze AEX Hybrid Purifier can also be applied to a wide range of applications, including cell-culture and bacterial recombinant protein expression, demonstrating the company's focus on meeting specific customer needs. In addition, the product is able to replace centrifugation or the second stage of depth filtration entirely, resulting in less complicated and more streamlined execution. This is complemented by significant cost savings for the customer. The purifier is also designed to provide loading capacity similar to fine grades of highly-charged conventional depth filters, so it can easily integrate with existing manufacturing processes where these filters are used.

"With downstream processes becoming a key challenge for biologics manufacturing, innovations and process improvements represent critical forces driving growth for the biologics industry," said Piyush Bansal, Senior Industry Analyst. "With the unique 3M Emphaze AEX Hybrid Purifier, Frost & Sullivan finds that 3M is able to offer end-to-end processing solutions to its customers and has positioned itself to become a strategic partner with leading biologics companies."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Andrea SteinmanP: 210.477.8425F: 210.348.1003E: Andrea.Steinman@frost.com



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
