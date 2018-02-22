FreshenYourMind with Cannabis-infused Midori Breath Strips

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AJ Peralta, founder and CEO of Dogtown Brands, Inc. announced the launch

of the Midori (wearemidori.com) brand of fast-acting, cannabis-infused products for healthy and active lifestyles. The first product is Midori Crisp Mint Breath Strips, which contains a low-dose 10mg THC and natural ingredients. The strips are fast-acting, discreet, and great-tasting. Midori Breath Strips are now available in selectcannabis retailers.

"Midori Breath Strips work so fast because of our patented formulas and processes. We take advantage of the fact that humans have cannabinoid receptors in the mouth. Oral absorption is the fastest, healthiest, and most bioavailable way to enjoy cannabis," observes Peralta.

With over twenty years combined cannabis-industry experience, Peralta and his cofounder Nathon Cutler, a US Army Instructor veteran, wanted to create cannabis products that they could share with their family and friends. Cutler adds, "After serving over 300 combat missions, I came back from the horrors of the Iraq War with post-traumatic stress disorder. My V.A. doctor couldn't prescribe cannabis, but he told me to go to Venice Beach and try smoking a joint. Cannabis changed my life. It helps me with anxiety and pain."

"Smoking and vaping aren't healthy. And, edibles are unpredictable," notes Peralta. "Our products combine the best of science and nature. Midori Breath Strips are the perfect cannabis delivery platform. They're great for beginners or if you value health and convenience. Plus, they freshen your breath."

Midori Breath Strips are patent-backed, and the formulas have been optimized for fast absorption and precise-dosing. One Midori Crisp Mint 10mg THC strip is great for relaxing, creativity, and amplifying adventures. Midori Breath Strips are sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Lab-tested for purity and safety.

About Dogtown Brands Dogtown Brands is a team with a shared vision to create cannabis products they want to share with people they care about. In their quest for the finest ingredients and know how, they have traveled from the sunny shores of Venice Beach to the ancient peaks of the Himalayas to get it right.

