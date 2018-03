Fresenius Kabi Announces 100,000 Euro Grant to Support Clinical Nutrition Research in Latin America

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, February 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Applications now open for first "Parenteral Nutrition Research Grant Latin America"

The Parenteral Nutrition Research Grant Latin America is now accepting applications.

The Parenteral Nutrition Research Grant Latin America, announced today by the international healthcare company Fresenius Kabi, will be awarded to an institution with an original project directly related to the therapeutic area of clinical nutrition.

This is the first time Fresenius Kabi has offered this EUR 100,000* grant, which will support research in parenteral nutrition (PN) in hospitalized adult patients in Latin America. This Grant was created to support research dedicated to improving the care of hospitalized adult patients in Latin America, of whom 74 percent are moderately or severely malnourished.1

The application deadline is July 15, 2018. Applications will be reviewed by experts in the field of clinical nutrition, and the winner will be announced at the FELANPE in 2018.

*Euro amount or equivalent in local currency

For more information, please visit http://www.fresenius-kabi.com, or email parenteralnutrition.research.grant@fresenius-kabi.com

