Free Research Reports on these Drug Makers Stocks -- Sanofi, Shire, TherapeuticsMD, and Zogenix

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment

community. Today we are offering reports on SNY, SHPG, TXMD, and ZGNX which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com navigates the Pharmaceutical Manufacturingindustry, which comprises companies that manufacture and process pharmaceutical products. Under evaluation this morning are these four Major Drug Manufacturers stocks: Sanofi (NYSE: SNY), Shire PLC (NASDAQ: SHPG), TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Sanofi

On Monday, shares in Paris, France headquartered Sanofi recorded a trading volume of 2.89 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.74 million shares. The stock ended at $39.59, rising 1.56% from the last trading session. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 9.19%. Furthermore, shares of Sanofi, which researches, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic solutions, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 30.42.

On January 23rd, 2018, research firm Barclays downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal Weight' to 'Underweight'. Get the full research report on SNY for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SNY

Shire

Dublin, Ireland headquartered Shire PLC's stock finished yesterday's session 3.80% higher at $132.27. A total volume of 1.30 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.29 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 10.25%. Furthermore, shares of Shire, which together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products, have an RSI of 38.17. Find your free research report SHPG at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SHPG

TherapeuticsMD

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Boca Raton, Florida headquartered TherapeuticsMD Inc. saw a rise of 1.29%, ending the day at $5.48. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.60 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 10.60%. Moreover, shares of TherapeuticsMD, which operates as a women's health care product company, have an RSI of 34.71. Sign up today for the free research report on TXMD at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TXMD

Zogenix

Emeryville, California headquartered Zogenix Inc.'s shares ended the day 0.93% higher at $38.10 with a total trading volume of 600,763 shares. The stock has gained 318.68% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.37% and 55.02%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Zogenix, which develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the US, have an RSI of 54.06. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on ZGNX at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ZGNX

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:Email: info@wallstequities.com Phone number: +21-32-044-483Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-research-reports-on-these-drug-makers-stocks----sanofi-shire-therapeuticsmd-and-zogenix-300597742.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities