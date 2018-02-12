Free Research Reports on These Personal Services Stocks -- Nutrisystem, Service Corporation Intl., Shutterfly, and Weight Watchers

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nutrisystem

Fort Pennsylvania headquartered Nutrisystem Inc.'s shares rose slightly by 0.61%, finishing last Friday's session at $41.40. A total volume of 919,659 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 435,940 shares. Over the past year, the stock has advanced 20.35%. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 16.08%. Additionally, shares of Nutrisystem have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 30.61.

On February 05th, 2018, Nutrisystem announced that it will report its Q4 2017 and full-year 2017 financial results after the market close on February 26th, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day. A webcast of the conference call will be available live under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Service Corporation International

On Friday, shares in Texas headquartered Service Corporation International ended the session 1.45% lower at $36.70. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.12 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.07 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.23% in the previous three months and 25.47% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 4.89%. Moreover, shares of Service Corporation Intl. have an RSI of 32.55.

On February 06th, 2018, Service Corporation Intl. announced that it expects to issue a press release of the Company's financial results for Q4 2017 on February 13th, 2018, after the market closes. A conference call will be hosted by Management on February 14th, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Shutterfly

California headquartered Shutterfly Inc.'s stock dropped 2.26%, to close the day at $69.20. A total volume of 1.29 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 970,170 shares. The Company's shares have surged 32.41% in the last month, 70.49% over the previous three months, and 59.74% over the past year. The stock is trading 32.95% and 42.65% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Shutterfly, which manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the US and Canada, as well as in the European Community, have an RSI of 72.52.

On January 17th, 2018, research firm Goldman downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Sell'.

On January 17th, 2018, research firm Goldman downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Sell'.

On February 07th, 2018, Shutterfly announced that Christopher North, President and CEO, will be conducting a fireside chat at the upcoming Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 14th, 2018, at 11:40 a.m. PT in San Francisco. A live audio webcast of this chat will be available under the "Events and Presentations" tab on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Weight Watchers International

Shares in New York headquartered Weight Watchers International Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.81 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.61 million shares. The stock ended at $69.17, up 1.86% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have surged 21.59% in the past month, 54.23% over the previous three months, and 460.08% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 28.49% and 65.36%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Weight Watchers, which provides weight management services worldwide, have an RSI of 63.32.

On February 05th, 2018, Weight Watchers announced that Gail Tifford has been appointed Chief Brand Officer, responsible for activating the evolution of the Weight Watchers brand. In her new role, Ms. Tifford will create one voice for the Organization and lead execution of that new vision in both physical and digital environments. She will report to President and CEO, Mindy Grossman, and will join the Executive Committee.

On February 08th, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $65 a share to $86 a share.

