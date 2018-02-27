Free Research Reports on These Biotech Stocks -- Seattle Genetics, Spectrum Pharma, Syros Pharma, and Teligent

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pre-market, WallStEquities.com concentrates on the global Biotechnology market, which ismainly driven by the surge in the demand for food, depleting natural resources, government regulatory support, and technological advancements of various solutions to counter fatal diseases. Biotech finds extensive application in several industries, such as Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, downstream Chemical Processing, and Bioservices. Companies in this morning's lineup are: Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI), Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS), and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT).

Seattle Genetics

Bothell, Washington headquartered Seattle Genetics Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 1.03% higher at $55.92 with a total trading volume of 592,486 shares. Over the last month, the Company's shares have advanced 0.59%. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 3.61%. Moreover, shares of Seattle Genetics, which focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.96.

On February 06th, 2018, Seattle Genetics reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, total revenues were $129.6 million, and net loss was $(59.2) million. For the full year 2017, total revenues were $482.3 million, and net loss was $(125.5) million. As of December 31st, 2017, the Company had $413.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, excluding its Immunomedics common stock investment.

On February 14th, 2018, research firm JP Morgan upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight'.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Shares in Henderson, Nevada headquartered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. rose slightly by 0.62%, ending yesterday's session at $22.63 with a total trading volume of 1.08 million shares. The stock has gained 1.12% in the past month, 14.87% in the previous three months, and 290.17% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 13.81% above their 50-day moving average and 67.56% above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Spectrum Pharma, which develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products, have an RSI of 63.58.

On February 05th, 2018, Spectrum Pharma announced that the first Phase-3 study of ROLONTIS, ADVANCE, has met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority in Duration of Severe Neutropenia in comparison to pegfilgrastim. This study evaluated the safety and efficacy of ROLONTIS in the management of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in 406 patients with early-stage breast cancer. The Company also announced that RECOVER, the second Phase-3 study, has completed enrollment.

Syros Pharmaceuticals

On Monday, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock jumped 5.36%, to close the day at $11.01. A total volume of 195,002 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 0.09% in the last month and 0.27% over the past year. The stock is trading 9.04% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Syros Pharma, which focuses on developing medicines that control genes to transform the lives of patients with cancer, immune-mediated diseases, and other diseases, have an RSI of 61.10.

On February 07th, 2018, Syros Pharma announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 628,272 shares at the public offering price of $9.55 per share. The exercise of the option to purchase additional shares brought the total number of shares of common stock sold by the Company to 4,816,753 shares and increased the amount of net proceeds raised in the offering to approximately $42.9 million.

Teligent

Shares in Buena, New Jersey-based Teligent Inc. ended the day flat at $3.00. A total volume of 229,347 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 12.54%. Furthermore, shares of Teligent have an RSI of 39.39.

On February 14th, 2018, Teligent announced that it has received approval of its abbreviated new drug application from the US FDA of Betamethasone Dipropionate Lotion USP (Augmented), 0.05%. This is the Company's first approval for 2018, and its twentieth approval from its internally-developed pipeline of topical generic pharmaceutical medicines.

