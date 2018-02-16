Free Research Reports on These Biotech Stocks -- Navidea Biopharma, Nektar Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, and Neptune Technologies & Bioressources

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment

community. Today we are offering reports on NAVB, NKTR, MRTX, and NEPT which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. This morning, WallStEquities.com draws investors' attention to the Biotechnology space, whichcomprises companies that use biological systems or living organisms for the development of their products. Under monitoring today are: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMER: NAVB), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), and Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

On Thursday, shares in Dublin, Ohio headquartered Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 51,922 shares. The stock ended at $0.34, declining 1.54% from the last trading session. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 11.18%. Furthermore, shares of Navidea Biopharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 30.79. Get the full research report on NAVB for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NAVB

Nektar Therapeutics

San Francisco, California headquartered Nektar Therapeutics' stock finished yesterday's session 2.21% lower at $82.14. A total volume of 2.64 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 18.36% in the last month, 107.63% over the previous three months, and 499.56% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 22.43% and 137.68%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Nektar Therapeutics, which develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the US, have an RSI of 59.52.

On January 22nd, 2018, research firm Mizuho reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $45 a share to $89 a share. Find your free research report on NKTR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NKTR

Mirati Therapeutics

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in San Diego, California headquartered Mirati Therapeutics Inc. saw a rise of 1.75%, ending the day at $29.00. The stock recorded a trading volume of 322,051 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 16.94% in the last month, 119.70% in the previous three months, and 383.33% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 32.25% and 156.25%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Mirati Therapeutics, which develops a pipeline of oncology products, have an RSI of 63.80. Sign up today for the free research report on MRTX at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MRTX

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources

Laval, Canada headquartered Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.'s shares ended the day 8.43% lower at $3.04 with a total trading volume of 1.16 million shares, which was above their three months average of 1.01 million shares. The stock has gained 198.04% in the previous three months and 186.79% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 14.70% and 121.75%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of products derived from marine biomasses for the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, have an RSI of 50.31. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on NEPT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NEPT

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com Phone number: +21-32-044-483Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-research-reports-on-these-biotech-stocks----navidea-biopharma-nektar-therapeutics-mirati-therapeutics-and-neptune-technologies--bioressources-300599991.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities