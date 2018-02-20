medindia
Forterra Has Access To An Elite, High-Performance Surgeons Of Excellence Network Through SurgeryPlus

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forterra is pleased to announce the expansion of its member healthcare coverage offering

beginning July 2017 through Employer Direct Healthcare's SurgeryPlus®, a supplemental benefit for non-emergent surgeries that provides high quality care, a better experience and lower costs.

Forterra is a leading

manufacturer of pipe and precast products throughout the United States and Eastern Canada. Through their growth and expansion, Forterra is committed to providing service and product excellence in delivering precisely the products needed to complete the project as envisioned.  Forterra provides the same commitment of excellence to their team members in delivering healthcare services and solutions that are tailored to their member's needs.

Through SurgeryPlus®, over 4,500 of Forterra's valued team members and covered dependents will have access to an elite, high-performance Surgeons of Excellence network that includes top quality, 100 percent board-certified providers. Providers in the SurgeryPlus® network have been rigorously screened, significantly reducing the risk of surgical complications. Forterra recognizes the valuable role each employee plays in developing a high standard of spine solutions and are excited to bring the safest surgical choices to their members through their partnership with SurgeryPlus®.

John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare said, "We are extremely excited to partner with Forterra and offer substantial savings to Forterra employees and their families. With over 66 manufacturing plants across the United States and growing, we are confident our national, elite provider network will provide the high-quality care the members of Forterra deserve."

SurgeryPlus® will create substantial savings, for both Forterra and their members, through the benefit's pre-negotiated and discounted bundled rates with providers. By packaging surgical expenses into one simple bundled rate, SurgeryPlus® reduces members' financial stress and burden from unexpected medical bills. Under this benefit, members will only need to meet their plan deductible; all other surgical costs are covered, potentially saving members thousands of dollars.

With SurgeryPlus®, members are provided with access to a dedicated Care Coordinators who educate members on their SurgeryPlus® benefit and simplify the medical experience by managing all scheduling, logistics and transferring of medical records for a white-glove service from start to finish.

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlusEmployer Direct Healthcare is an innovative healthcare service business providing a high-quality and cost-efficient solution for large, self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, SurgeryPlus®, is a supplemental, surgical benefit that includes a national network of 100% board-certified Surgeons of Excellence and high-quality facilities. SurgeryPlus covers hundreds of non-emergent procedures with pre-negotiated bundled rates, resulting in consolidated costs for each episode of care. Dedicated Care Coordinators provide full-concierge service to covered members, managing the entire procedure process on their behalf. Employer Direct Healthcare is majority owned by Dundon Capital Partners LLC, a Dallas-based private investment firm founded by Tom Dundon.

Learn more at www.edhc.com or by calling (855) 200-9511.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forterra-has-access-to-an-elite-high-performance-surgeons-of-excellence-network-through-surgeryplus-300600801.html

SOURCE Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus



