Former NBA Player Chris Herren Opens Wellness Center In Massachusetts

speaker and former NBA player, is opening his first wellness center at the historic Jacob Hill Inn in

"Herren Wellness will be a place for men and women to be empowered, inspired, and discover how to live a healthier life," said Herren. "Over the past several years, I've spoken to thousands of high school youth, college students, and professional athletes sharing my journey and encouraging them to think more seriously about the decisions they make. Throughout my travels, I realized that, while there are resources available for those who need addiction treatment, there are few programs dedicated to the prevention of these disorders, or helping those in recovery seeking to experience the fullness of a new life."

Herren Wellness at Jacob Hill, which welcomes its first guests on March 5, offers an innovative, holistic approach that focuses on nutritional guidance, fitness training, massage therapy, acupuncture, sleep monitoring, mindfulness, yoga, educational workshops, life coaching and more. The inn will host guests for 30 days to six months. The six-acre property includes a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, sprawling fields, walking paths and a tennis court.

About Herren Wellness and Chris Herren

Chris Herren gained notoriety as a high school All-American basketball player and went on to college careers at Boston College and Fresno State. Drafted by the Denver Nuggets, he later played for the Boston Celtics. His basketball career and his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction are documented in the bestselling memoir "Basketball Junkie" and was the subject of the Emmy-nominated documentary "Unguarded," directed by acclaimed director John Hock. In recovery since August 2008, Chris travels the country speaking to high school and college students and professional athletes, sharing his journey and encouraging people to believe in themselves and find their true purpose in life.

Chris started The Herren Project in 2011, a non-profit organization that provides resources for substance use disorder education and treatment. For more visit www.herrenwellnessgroup.com.

