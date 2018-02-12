medindia
Former Las Vegas High Class Call Girl & Sex Trafficking Survivor Annie Lobert Joins NJ Non-Profit forDignity as KeyNote Speaker on April 14, 2018 at She Has A Dream Gala

Monday, February 12, 2018 Sexual Health News
Kelly Master, Director of forDignity, confirms that International Speaker, Author, and Advocate, Annie Lobert is the Keynote Speaker at their annual gala fundraiser - She Has A Dream, in Blackwood, NJ on April 14, 2018. There will be live music, networking, silent auction, premium raffle, sit down dinner, drinks and the opportunity to partner with forDignity, a cutting-edge organization that is helping women find hope and freedom.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelly Master advocates that the

emergence of the #MeToo and #TimeisUp movement serves as a clarion call that "Ignorance is no longer a choice. We must help survivors find their voice and offer them resources to heal." Women in the sex industry often suffer silently with a myriad of complex issues ranging from domestic violence, PTSD, addictions, eating disorders and depression. All proceeds generated at this year's Gala will be used to supply resources and assistance to women in NJ and Philadelphia who are struggling.

Keynote Speaker, Annie Lobert is a survivor of more than a decade of sex trafficking and serves on the Las Vegas Human Trafficking Taskforce. She is the Founder and Director of Hookers for Jesus and Destiny House, which provides transitional support to youth and ladies seeking to leave the commercial sex industry. Her three-part mini docu-series, which aired on the Investigation Discovery Channel is available on Netflix, and there is a multitude of media interviews available online including national broadcasts by Dr. Drew, NBC Today, ABC Nightline, Joy Behar, The Tara Banks Show, Joyce Meyer and Life Today.

Be a Hero and join us on April 14, 2018 to help women find hope and freedom.

Tickets - $100 individual (unreserved seating) Table of 10 - $1000 (VIP and reserved seating) To purchase tickets or learn more about sponsorship opportunities please email or visit our website.

Kelly Master Bio: Kelly Master is a dynamic, tenacious leader who is fiercely committed to the call of Christ on her life. She is an energetic, passionate speaker who draws upon healing from past addictions, abuse, and shattered dreams to elevate and inspire others. She is Founder and Director of forDignity, and she is a sought out speaker who has a beautiful gift of translating life's trials into opportunities of hope. In 2016, Kelly published her first book, "SHINE – Uplifting Words for Girls in Stiletto's" which she donated to forDignity. This little book of hope is inspiring women across the country.

 

SOURCE forDignity



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
