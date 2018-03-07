Formation of Ortho Consulting Group Announced by Founder Matt Woods

BASINGSTOKE, England, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A new company called Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) has been created

to service the Orthopaedic and Spine industry with sales growth strategy and strengthening sales channels, specifically outside of the US.

The group is made up of the successful pre-existing businesses of Orthoexecutive, Orthoconnections, HCExecutive

Matt Woods

and Orthoforex, all founded and run by

Each of these businesses will continue to operate as they have been but now as divisions of OCG.

Matt Woods, founder of OCG, said: "There's no change for existing customers, other than the name change. I've set up OCG to simplify and streamline the services that we offer.

"In recent months, I have seen a significant increase in companies wanting sales growth support which combines the services of Orthoconnections and Orthoexecutive, in particular. So, by creating the group, it means we can offer businesses a combination package of the services that each of the divisions offers to suit their needs."

Orthoexecutive has been active for over seven years and provides a bespoke, international retained search service to SME orthopaedic partners.

Orthoconnections connects manufacturers and distributors. Using our unique online platform, manufacturers can advertise their business needs and find new leads and contacts. And distributors can search for opportunities and connect directly. We also offer an additional service to undertake a market review, recommend a sales growth strategy, search for distributors in our 5,000-strong network and connect you to the best.

If you would like to hear more or discuss the services in detail, we would love to book a call.

Contact: Tom Edwards, Marketing Manager Ortho Consulting Group tomedwards@orthocg.com (+44)-203-011-5573

SOURCE Ortho Consulting Group (OCG)