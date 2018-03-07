medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Formation of Ortho Consulting Group Announced by Founder Matt Woods

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

BASINGSTOKE, England, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A new company called Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) has been created

to service the Orthopaedic and Spine industry with sales growth strategy and strengthening sales channels, specifically outside of the US. 

The group is made up of the successful pre-existing businesses of Orthoexecutive, Orthoconnections, HCExecutive

and Orthoforex, all founded and run by Matt Woods.

Each of these businesses will continue to operate as they have been but now as divisions of OCG.

Matt Woods, founder of OCG, said: "There's no change for existing customers, other than the name change. I've set up OCG to simplify and streamline the services that we offer.

"In recent months, I have seen a significant increase in companies wanting sales growth support which combines the services of Orthoconnections and Orthoexecutive, in particular. So, by creating the group, it means we can offer businesses a combination package of the services that each of the divisions offers to suit their needs."

Orthoexecutive has been active for over seven years and provides a bespoke, international retained search service to SME orthopaedic partners.

Orthoconnections connects manufacturers and distributors. Using our unique online platform, manufacturers can advertise their business needs and find new leads and contacts. And distributors can search for opportunities and connect directly. We also offer an additional service to undertake a market review, recommend a sales growth strategy, search for distributors in our 5,000-strong network and connect you to the best.

If you would like to hear more or discuss the services in detail, we would love to book a call.

Contact: Tom Edwards, Marketing Manager Ortho Consulting Group tomedwards@orthocg.com (+44)-203-011-5573

SOURCE Ortho Consulting Group (OCG)



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.