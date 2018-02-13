Formaspace Exhibits Unique Lab Workbenches at Pittcon 2018

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Formaspace, one of the country's foremost manufacturers of laboratory

and industrial furniture announces that they will attend Pittcon to exhibit furniture solutions from their standard product line, Benchmarx™, and their integrated services bench, Triton™, which originally debuted at Pittcon 2017 where suggestions were collected and a winner awarded out of the Pittcon entries to name the product. Feedback has been collected and changes have been applied to the bench that will be exhibited at Pittcon 2018.

The company will be showcasing their unique offering at the 2018 Pittcon Conference and Expo, Feb 27 – Mar 1, 2018. Pittcon is the world's leading annual conference and expo on lab science, drawing governmental, academic, and industry leaders from more than 90 countries. Visit Formaspace's booth #3507 to see their quality products or schedule a meeting with a member of the Formaspace executive team to learn what solutions Formaspace can provide.

Triton™ was originally built out of what the Formaspace team saw as a void in the market: the need for a cost-effective, flexible, and customizable integrated lab bench solution. This adaptable lab services bench ships fully welded, cutting down on installation time and cost.

"Everything you need in a lab is integrated into the bench, such as gas, water, air, power, and data," said Jeff Turk, Chief Executive Officer for Formaspace. "It speeds up lab occupancy. Order the bench, roll it in the space, and it's ready to go."

Formaspace standard products come with a wide variety of storage, powder coat, accessories, and surface options to choose from. Their standard product offering is easily modified to fit the client's needs or for more task-specific solutions, Formaspace can create a unique, custom product with no minimum order quantities.

At Pittcon, Formaspace will exhibit their ability to create high-quality modular lab products. However, Formaspace has capabilities to improve lab spaces with uniquely custom task-specific furniture solutions. From ideation to installation, they can own large-scale projects. From one bench to thousands of benches, Formaspace can successfully deliver a project in the specified timeline. Learn more about what they can do at booth #3507.

About the Company

Formaspace, based in Austin, Texas, is a top manufacturer of effective and advanced lab and workspace furniture. Bringing together a dedication to discovery and creativity, as well as an understanding of technical components and compliance and safety issues, Formaspace creates tailored solutions for more than 80 percent of the Fortune 500. Formaspace also works with universities, governments, small business and individuals to meet ever-evolving workbench and workspace requirements. The company operates within a guiding framework of sustainability and social responsibility.

