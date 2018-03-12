medindia
First Registered Dietitian in United States Certified in Wound Care by National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy®

Monday, March 12, 2018
The certified Registered Dietitian (RD)/Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) is a key member on the multi-disciplinary wound care team who understands both the underlying causes of wounds and how to support the patient with proper nutritional plans based on their needs.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy (NAWCO®) is pleased to announce the first

Registered Dietitian, Tami Pruitt, MS, RD, NWCC has met the eligibility criteria and passed the certification examination to earn the credential, NWCC™ Nutrition Wound Care Certified™.

"I am a Registered Dietitian working in a Long-Term Care Facility. After talking with a fellow worker, I decided to pursue this certification to advance my understanding and competency in wound care from a nutritional perspective. I learned so much and now have the knowledge to support the wound care team with proper nutritional interventions. I am also grateful for the recognition and respect of the nurses and physicians on our team," said Pruitt.  

NWCC certification is a first of its kind credential in the wound care field. Offered only from the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy, NWCC certification is exclusively for the Registered Dietitian (RD) and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) with direct involvement in skin and wound management. NWCC certification follows the success of NAWCO's four (4) other specialized wound and ostomy credentials.  

"Congratulations to Tami as our first Registered Dietitian certified in wound care. For many years, dietitians have asked us if we could offer them a credential in wound care and I'm pleased that we are now recognizing them as an integral member of the team with their own wound care credential," said Cindy Broadus, NAWCO, Executive Director. 

About NAWCO NAWCO is a non-profit credentialing board, dedicated to the advancement and promotion of excellence in wound care and ostomy management. NAWCO is the largest and fastest growing wound care credentialing organization in the world. Since inception in 2003, NAWCO has certified nearly 23,000 clinicians in wound care. Certification is offered to Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Physical Therapists, Physical Therapy Assistants, Occupational Therapists, Occupational Therapy Assistants, Registered Dietitians/Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, Physician Assistants, and Physicians. For more information about NAWCO, visit www.nawccb.org.

Contact Information: Fred Berg, CWCMSDirector of Marketing National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy®Toll-free: 1-877-922-6292 Fax: 1-800-352-8339 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-registered-dietitian-in-united-states-certified-in-wound-care-by-national-alliance-of-wound-care-and-ostomy-300611751.html

SOURCE National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy



