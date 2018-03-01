Fertty International: Study Reveals Americans Opting for Assisted Reproductive Treatment Abroad

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The high cost of assisted reproductive treatment in North America is forcing many US citizens to look to other countries for high-quality medical care at a lower cost.

In 2016, nearly 1.4 million Americans travelled outside the U.S. in search of medical treatment, compared to 750,000 in 2008. Currently, medical tourism, or cross border reproductive care as the media have labelled it, is rising by 25% per year.

The primary reasons for these trips, according to a study conducted by the Task Force on Ethics and Law from the ESHRE, and published in the scientific journal Human Reproduction (Shenfield et al. 2010), is the difficulty in accessing certain treatments due to legal restrictions, long waiting lists, and thirdly, the search for high-quality reproductive treatment.

The main countries hosting these medical tourists in Europe are Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland, Slovenia and Spain. The fact that the latter has the most permissive legislation in terms of assisted reproduction, together with the European regulations on mobilisation of biological samples, and high medical and technical quality make Spain the top destination. It is also the country with the most egg donations.

Fertty International clinic asserts that in the past 40 years, Barcelona (Spain) has seen the largest rise in the number of recorded assisted reproductive treatments in the world using gamete or embryo donation and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD). All these benefits have contributed to 40% of treatments performed using donated eggs in Europe being conducted in Spain.

To attain good outcomes from assisted reproductive treatments, Fertty International stresses the importance of conducting a comprehensive and appropriate diagnosis, as this is the most common problem in a failed treatment, which not only affects medical tourists' pockets, but also adds to their psychological burden. Consequently, at specialist clinics with years of experience, such as Fertty International, they offer a comprehensive service using the most advanced diagnosis technology, providing security, assurance and the highest quality in reproductive medicine.

