Fast&Up is the Official Hydration Partner for ORDI's Racefor7

MUMBAI and BENGALURU, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

7,000 people will run for 7 kms

to fight 7,000 Rare Diseases

Fast&Up, a leading sports nutrition brand of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, is the official hydration partner for Racefor7, an awareness run where 7,000 people will run for 7 kms to raise awareness

on 7,000 rare diseases.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597540/Aeronutrix_Logo.jpg )

Scheduled to be held on February 25, 2018 at Mumbai and Bengaluru, Racefor7 is an awareness initiative of Organization for Rare Diseases in India (ORDI), where 7,000 people will run for 7 kilometers (kms) to build awareness and raise funds for patients fighting 7,000 rare diseases. ORDI, a non-profit organization (NGO), provides help and support for patients suffering from rare diseases. They help the rare diseases community with diagnosis, treatment and even services such as counselling.

Commenting on Fast&Up's partnering with Racefor7 to keep the runner hydrated through 7 kms run, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Aeronutrix Sports Products said, "Fast&Up is proud to be the Hydration partner for a noble cause such as this. Fast&Up has found a solid resonation with athletes to stay fit and hydrated. As a brand promoting healthy and active living, Fast&Up feels connected to the cause of fighting rare diseases. And, what can be a better way to raise awareness and funds than by running for it."

"Electrolytes are essential for our body and help in maintaining the fluid balance in the body. While running, as we sweat a lot we tend to lose various essential electrolytes. These need to be replenished before the deadly dehydration sets in. Fast&Up does exactly that. Fast&Up Reload is India's first Hypotonic Hydration product with a unique combination of Electrolytes, Vitamins, Minerals, Antioxidants and Carbohydrates. This unique and optimal combination of ingredients offers quick and effective hydration and helps in instant and longer hydration," explained Vijayaraghavan.

Fast&Up is a Swiss brand that offers an interesting range of innovative, easy-to-use nutrition products, having witnessed a fast adoption in the sports fraternity. Besides a strong commitment to quality, this progressive sports nutrition brand has successfully inculcated novel effervescent and gel-based nutrition supplements into India. Fast&Up is the official hydration partner of FC Goa, a leading football franchise of the ongoing Indian Super League.

About Racefor7

Racefor7 is an awareness run organized by ORDI (Organisation of Rare Diseases India), aiming to raise awareness about rare diseases in India by literally running the distance for the same. The ORDI Racefor7 event is being held at two locations: Bengaluru and Mumbai. For Bengaluru, the ORDI Racefor7 event is being held at St. Josephs Indian High School Grounds, besides Mallya Hospital. The event will engage runners with a 7 kms run/walk inside Cubbon Park. For Mumbai, Racefor7 is being held at We Work Ground (Beside R2 Ground), BKC. The race will begin at 6.00 am and end at 10.00 am. The registration for the event will be open till the morning of 25th February. Spot registration can also be done at the venue.

About Aeronutrix

Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited is one of the fastest growing sports nutrition products company. Backed by innovative Swiss technology and effervescent science, the nutrition products of Aeronutrix promote Active Living and are favoured by sportspersons, health enthusiasts and discerning individuals believing in the concept of Healthy & Active Living. The company's flagship OTC brand 'Fast&Up' is the nutrition product of choice for many, including National and International athletes in various sports such as Cricket, Soccer, Kabaddi, Cycling and Marathon. Aeronutrix is a subsidiary of Fullife Healthcare, a healthcare management company that makes and markets a range of effervescent products in over 22 countries across the globe.

To know more about us, please visit http://www.fastandup.in

For more information, please contact: Aeronutrix Sports Products Pvt. Ltd. Vijayaraghavan Venugopal +91-99169-00081 vijay@aeronutrix.com Dickenson Financial PR Mehul Mehta +91-98202-80325 mehul.mehta@dickensonir.com