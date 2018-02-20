Fast Company Lists SOPHiA GENETICS in Prestigious's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Biotech for 2018

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SOPHiA GENETICS, global

leader in Data-Driven Medicine, has been ranked 5in's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Biotech. The ranking recognizes companies that exemplify the best in business and innovation in their respective fields.

SOPHiA GENETICS' AI platform helps clinicians effectively diagnose and treat their patients. The company's Artificial Intelligence, SOPHiA, solves the complexity of genomic data analysis by accurately detecting disease-causing mutations in 5 disorders areas: hereditary cancer, oncology, cardiology, metabolism and pediatrics. To date, SOPHiA has been deployed across over 400 hospitals in 55 countries and has helped to better diagnose over 177'000 patients worldwide.

Fast Company's Top 10 lists recognize pioneering companies across 36 categories, from artificial intelligence to wellness. More than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters, and contributors surveyed thousands of companies to create these lists.

ABOUT SOPHiA GENETICS

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethical economics, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, one of the U.S.'s leading media companies.

