Fast Company Lists SOPHiA GENETICS in Prestigious's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Biotech for 2018

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SOPHiA GENETICS, global

leader in Data-Driven Medicine, has been ranked 5th in Fast Company's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Biotech. The ranking recognizes companies that exemplify the best in business and innovation in their respective fields.

    

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/643891/Fast_Company_2018_Sophia_Genetics_Logo.jpg )

SOPHiA GENETICS' AI platform helps clinicians effectively diagnose and treat their patients. The company's Artificial Intelligence, SOPHiA, solves the complexity of genomic data analysis by accurately detecting disease-causing mutations in 5 disorders areas: hereditary cancer, oncology, cardiology, metabolism and pediatrics. To date, SOPHiA has been deployed across over 400 hospitals in 55 countries and has helped to better diagnose over 177'000 patients worldwide.

Fast Company's Top 10 lists recognize pioneering companies across 36 categories, from artificial intelligence to wellness. More than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters, and contributors surveyed thousands of companies to create these lists.

ABOUT SOPHiA GENETICS 

SOPHiA GENETICS: global leader in Data-Driven Medicine, SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company which has developed SOPHiA AI, the most advanced technology for clinical genomics, helping healthcare professionals better diagnose and treat patients. The global network of 410 institutions from 55 countries that use the SOPHiA DDM® analytical platform powered by SOPHiA form the world's largest clinical genomics community. By enabling the rapid adoption of genomic testing worldwide, turning data into actionable clinical insights, and sharing knowledge through its community, SOPHiA GENETICS is democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to save lives equally. The company's achievements were recognized by MIT Technology Review who ranked it amongst the 50 Smartest Companies in 2017.  More info: http://www.sophiagenetics.com

SOPHiA GENETICS is on Twitter, follow @SOPHiAGENETICS

ABOUT FAST COMPANY  

Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethical economics, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, one of the U.S.'s leading media companies.

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS



Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

