FairWarning Announces Presenting Sponsorship of HIMSS Cybersecurity Command Center for Third Consecutive Year

HIMSS Cybersecurity Command Center. FairWarning will bring its industry leading patient privacy and information security solutions and expertise to the HIMSS18 Conference and Exhibition at the Sands Expo and Convention center in, 2018.

The HIMSS Cybersecurity Command Center Presented by FairWarning will educate attendees on the most pressing healthcare industry security threats, cutting-edge information security technologies, and ways organizations can save time to better defend against growing cyber-threats.

"Information security threats facing the healthcare industry and specifically patient data are more robust and complex than ever," said Kurt J. Long, founder and CEO of FairWarning. "For the third consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of the Cyber Security Command Center, we see it as our duty to help move the industry forward by investing in technologies and resources that provide organizations tools and more importantly, the time they need to secure protected health information. We're thrilled to collaborate with HIMSS and to bring much-needed attention to cybersecurity at the event, and continue to raise the bar on information security and patient care."

"Cybersecurity remains a priority in healthcare, with our research indicating that while positive efforts continue for the protection and security of patient and operational data, we know questions and concerns remain among healthcare providers and vendors on the best course to take. At the HIMSS18 Cybersecurity Command Center, we will provide important insights and hands-on learning to attendees who visit this expanded space with 60+ education sessions presented at our theatre throughout the conference. We appreciate the ongoing sponsorship of FairWarning and the participation of the more than 70 organizations that will join us at HIMSS18 in this specialty exhibition area," said Rod Piechowski, senior director, health information systems, HIMSS North America.

In addition to the HIMSS Cybersecurity Command Center, FairWarning has presence in two speaking sessions:

Wednesday, March 7 , 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm "Gaining Time Back with Your Privacy and Security Program" Privacy and Security experts continue to be under pressure to do more with less with their compliance, privacy and security investments to combat cyber threats ensuring their organizations are safe while operating efficiently. Learn how Inspira Health Network faced their cybersecurity challenges and moved to the cloud with solutions that equip their organization with the expertise to work better and smarter giving them back time in their day. Speaker: Francois Bodhuin , Technology Director – ISO, Information Systems, Inspira Health Network

FairWarning will also be hosting a Cybersecurity Community Cocktail Reception in the Cybersecurity Command Center (Veronese – Titian, Booth 8500-8600) Wednesday. RSVP Here.

