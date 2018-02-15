medindia
FairWarning Announces Presenting Sponsorship of HIMSS Cybersecurity Command Center for Third Consecutive Year

Thursday, February 15, 2018 General News
CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third-year in a row, FairWarning is the presenting sponsor of the

HIMSS Cybersecurity Command Center. FairWarning will bring its industry leading patient privacy and information security solutions and expertise to the HIMSS18 Conference and Exhibition at the Sands Expo and Convention center in Las
Vegas, NV. March 5th-March 9th, 2018.

The HIMSS Cybersecurity Command Center Presented by FairWarning will educate attendees on the most pressing healthcare industry security threats, cutting-edge information security technologies, and ways organizations can save time to better defend against growing cyber-threats.

"Information security threats facing the healthcare industry and specifically patient data are more robust and complex than ever," said Kurt J. Long, founder and CEO of FairWarning. "For the third consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of the Cyber Security Command Center, we see it as our duty to help move the industry forward by investing in technologies and resources that provide organizations tools and more importantly, the time they need to secure protected health information. We're thrilled to collaborate with HIMSS and to bring much-needed attention to cybersecurity at the event, and continue to raise the bar on information security and patient care."

"Cybersecurity remains a priority in healthcare, with our research indicating that while positive efforts continue for the protection and security of patient and operational data, we know questions and concerns remain among healthcare providers and vendors on the best course to take.  At the HIMSS18 Cybersecurity Command Center, we will provide important insights and hands-on learning to attendees who visit this expanded space with 60+ education sessions presented at our theatre throughout the conference. We appreciate the ongoing sponsorship of FairWarning and the participation of the more than 70 organizations that will join us at HIMSS18 in this specialty exhibition area," said Rod Piechowski, senior director, health information systems, HIMSS North America.   

In addition to the HIMSS Cybersecurity Command Center, FairWarning has presence in two speaking sessions:

  • Wednesday, March 7, 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm "Gaining Time Back with Your Privacy and Security Program"  Privacy and Security experts continue to be under pressure to do more with less with their compliance, privacy and security investments to combat cyber threats ensuring their organizations are safe while operating efficiently. Learn how Inspira Health Network faced their cybersecurity challenges and moved to the cloud with solutions that equip their organization with the expertise to work better and smarter giving them back time in their day. Speaker: Francois Bodhuin, Technology Director – ISO, Information Systems, Inspira Health Network
  • Tuesday, March 6: 2:30 pm - 2:50 pm Cybersecurity Command Center Theater Session: "Gain Time Back with Patient Privacy Intelligence®" In this session, hear how privacy and security teams have accelerated their protection of patient information by implementing FairWarning's Managed Privacy Services giving them time back in their day. Speaker: Tyler Carlson, Manager of Managed Privacy Services

FairWarning will also be hosting a Cybersecurity Community Cocktail Reception in the Cybersecurity Command Center (Veronese – Titian, Booth 8500-8600) Wednesday. RSVP Here.

About FairWarning®

FairWarning® strives to protect the health, wealth, and personal information for everyone on Earth. The company's industry-leading application security solutions provide data protection and governance for Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Salesforce, Office 365, and hundreds of other applications. FairWarning® solutions protect organizations of all sizes against data theft and misuse through real-time and continuous user activity monitoring and improve compliance effectiveness with complex federal and state privacy laws such as HIPAA, FFIEC, PCI, FINRA, SOX, FISMA and EU Data Protection Act. FairWarning® catches people stealing your data. For more information on FairWarning®, visit http://www.FairWarning.com  or email Solutions@FairWarning.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairwarning-announces-presenting-sponsorship-of-himss-cybersecurity-command-center-for-third-consecutive-year-300599532.html

SOURCE FairWarning



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
