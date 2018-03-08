Ezer Mizion Launches #SharedLife At AIPAC Conference

NEW YORK, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezer Mizion, the largest non-profit organization providing health support

Israel

services inand the largest Jewish bone marrow registry... saving lives globally, launched its new campaign, #SharedLife, at The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Annual Policy Conference. The campaign showcases the strong connection between a donor and a recipient. Additionally, Ezer Mizion received a recognition for building and maintaining the largest Jewish bone marrow registry.

In 1998, Dr. Bracha and Moti Zisser founded the Ezer Mizion's bone marrow registry. What originally began as a small project has today expanded to be the largest Jewish-specific registry around the world. Through its exclusive partnership, formed in 2005, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Ezer Mizion is able to obtain a fresh pool of pre-screened candidates from each recruitment cycle. To date, its database has 885,264 registrants (including 470,038 IDF recruits), has successfully matched nearly 12,000 patients, and has facilitated nearly 3,000 transplants.

Dr. Bracha Zisser, Director of the Registry, debuted the new campaign and unveiled a donor/recipient duo to demonstrate its impact. Steve Arnow's journey began when he was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Through Ezer Mizion, he connected with IDF soldier/donor Gev Blau for a transplant. The two were introduced for an emotional first-meeting on the AIPAC stage.

To honor Ezer Mizion, AIPAC shared an emotional video showcasing the organization's impact. Honorable guests were on-site to share in the celebrations. Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli, a registry member since 2009, has generously lent her support through social media to bring awareness to #SharedLife.

ABOUT EZER MIZIONEstablished in 1979 by Chananya Chollak, Ezer Mizion is one of the largest non-profit organizations in Israel providing medical support services. The organization's goal is to positively impact the lives of the sick, disabled, elderly, and underprivileged. It benefits 670,000+ people annually, has 25,000+ volunteers, and an annual budget of $100M. One of its key initiatives is the largest Jewish bone marrow registry... saving lives globally, which includes 885,264 active registrants (including 470,038 IDF global recruits). Since its inception, nearly 12,000 positive matches have been established and nearly 3,000 transplants facilitated. To learn more, visit: www.EzerMizion.org.

