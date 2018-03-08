Extract Wellness Turns Hump Day into Hemp Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extract Wellness, LLC is turning Hump Day into Hemp Day with monthly

Wednesday, March 7

midnight Eastern Standard Time

fun facts, quizzes, recipes and special offers to celebrate all things hemp extract. Wednesday has also been known as Hump Day, the day in the middle of the traditional work week symbolizing a hill to climb. Once over that hill, there's a smooth ride into the weekend. The company will start Hemp Day onwith a special 15% off any online order offer until. The Hemp Day promotion will run on the first Wednesday of each month on all Extract Wellness social media platforms.

"We like to think of every day as Hemp Day but we're excited to take over one Hump Day a month and celebrate," said Jeff Amrein, Founder and CEO of Extract Wellness. "We've got some exciting things planned for the year starting today. We'll be sharing hemp fun facts, ways to incorporate hemp extract into your life through recipes, and extending special offers to our customers. Today only, customers that visit us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter can receive 15% off their online order."

Hemp extract is growing in popularity as a natural wellness alternative for individuals of all ages. Extract Wellness has heard positive customer feedback and success in addressing many conditions including inflammation, sleeplessness, anxiety, and arthritis pain.

Extract Wellness recently added 100% THC free, vegan hemp extract gummies and natural flavor 100% THC free hemp extract oil to its line of products. These new products add to the company's variety of all natural, 100% Kentucky grown industrial hemp extract offerings that include cinnamon and mint flavored oil and salves infused with essential oils. The gummies, with 25 mg of hemp extract per piece, and all oils and salves are available in various sizes. The natural flavor hemp extract, like the cinnamon and mint flavors, is also available in full spectrum blend, rich in cannabinoids.

"I've got a little bit of arthritis in my hands and I use our salve and feel pain and inflammation relief," Amrein stated. "I'm looking forward to sharing more about the benefits of hemp extract every Hemp Day."

About Extract Wellness: Extract Wellness, LLC is an independently owned company that provides innovative hemp extract solutions for natural wellness. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Extract Wellness is a leading resource in the hemp extract industry. All Extract Wellness products are grown and harvested by Kentucky farmers, handcrafted, all natural, and made with only 100% Kentucky hemp extract. Learn more at http://www.ExtractWellness.com.

SOURCE Extract Wellness